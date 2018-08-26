Muslim bodies form action committee for quota demand in Maharashtra

An action committee was formed today to push for the demands of the Muslim community for reservation in government jobs and education.

Even as the Maharashtra government is walking the Maratha quota tightrope, the Muslim community too has stepped up its efforts for a similar concession. An action committee was formed today to push for the demands of the Muslim community for reservation in government jobs and education.

The decision was taken at a meeting held here wherein over 60 organisations participated. The erstwhile Congress-NCP government had issued an ordinance in October 2014 announcing 5% quota in jobs and education for Muslims and 16 per cent for Marathas.

After the decision was challenged, the Bombay high court scrapped the entire 16% Maratha reservation and 5%

Muslim reservation in jobs but allowed the 5% Muslim quota in education.

Meanwhile, the government changed and the BJP came to power in November 2014. Husain Dalwai, a Rajya Sabha member from the Congress and a key organiser of the meeting, said the Pune-based educationist P A Inamdar will head the newly-formed Muslim Reservation Joint Action Committee.

“Other members of the committee will be finalised soon and in a couple of months, we will organise meetings across the state to sensitise people about the need for quota,” Dalwai said.

He said the committee would not take out rallies like Marathas for their demand. “However, various delegations will keep meeting the government regarding the quota demand,” he said.

Quoting the HC order, Dalwai said the court had noted a need for some reservation for the Muslim community in the education sector.

“Unfortunately, the ruling BJP-Shiv Sena government did nothing in the last four years in offering quota for

Muslims in education,” he claimed.

He clarified that the demand for quota is primarily aimed at catering to the poor people in the community.

“Rich Muslim who can provide good education for their children should be kept out of this quota,” he said.

Members of the Maratha community have been holding protests in various parts of the state for reservation in jobs and education under the OBC category.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis had said that his government was committed to grant reservation to Marathas that will stand a legal scrutiny.

The government is currently awaiting a report on the socio-economic status of the Maratha community being prepared by the Maharashtra State Backward Class Commission.