Music label accuses OLA founders Bhavish Aggarwal and Ankit Bhati of playing impermissible songs

The cab aggregator had launched OlaPlay on November 23 last. (Photo: PTI)

A complaint has been lodged by a Bengaluru-based music label against OLA founders Bhavish Aggarwal and Ankit Bhati and its parent company, ANI Technologies Private Limited, for allegedly downloading and streaming songs from Telugu and Kannada films without permission. “Lahari Recording Company had lodged a complaint against ANI Technologies Private Limited, the parent company of OLA and its founders for downloading and streaming songs from Telugu and Kannada movies for which the former owns the rights,” Jeevanbeema Nagar Police Inspector, Shivaprasad told PTI here. The complaint was filed under sections 63 and 64 of the Copyright Act, 1957 last month at Jeevanbeema Nagar police station, he said. The police also seized downloading, song storing and streaming equipment during a raid.

Responding to the complaint, OLA’s Legal Counsel Luthra and Luthra said the media reports on the issue was “unfair” and “baseless” and that the management has been dragged into it with a mala fide intention. “This matter has come to our attention and the facts that have been reported in the media regarding the management of OLA are unfair and without basis,” it said in a statement. “Our client is sensitive to their rights as well as that of others. We have taken appropriate legal steps to protect our client’s interests and the matter is now before the courts,” it said. “Our client, OLA, has at all times conducted its business with the highest legal and ethical standards and will continue to do so in the future as well,” the statement said. The cab aggregator had launched OlaPlay on November 23 last. It is a connected car platform for ride sharing.

Also watch:

“Our client, OLA, has at all times conducted its business with the highest legal and ethical standards and will continue to do so in the future as well,” the statement said. The cab aggregator had launched OlaPlay on November 23 last. It is a connected car platform for ride sharing.