No interference by govt in Lingayat seer investigation, says Karnataka HM

In the prominent Lingayat seer Murugha case, Karnataka Home Minister Araga Jnanendra on Friday said that police are investigating the case and there will be no interference from the government, adding the state police can conduct the investigation in a free manner.

The chief pontiff of the Jagadguru Murugharajendra Vidyapeetha in Chitradurga district, Shivamurthy Murugha Sharanaru, was sent to police custody for four days till September 5. He was brought to the Chitradurga district sessions court today where the state police had requested the bench seeking his custody.

The seer is an accused in an alleged sexual assault case of two minor girls, one of whom is a Dalit. The girls were resident in the mutt’s hostel and after leaving from their hostel, they had approached an NGO alleging that they were sexually abused in the hostel by the seer. Five people, including the prominent Lingayat seer, have been booked in the case under the Prevention of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, 2012 and under Section 376 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) that deals with rape, along with ST/SC Act.

“In the POCSO case, the investigation of Murughashree, who has been arrested by the police, will be conducted according to the law of the land. There will be no government interference in any way. The police are free to conduct investigations,” the minister was quoted saying by ANI.

Earlier in the day, Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai, who is also from the Lingayat community, refused to talk about the case, saying that the government doesn’t need to answer any allegations against the pontiff.

“We don’t need to answer any allegations (delay in arresting seer). I have already said everything will be done according to the law, it is not appropriate to speak now. We have given a free hand to the police and they are doing their job,” the Karnataka CM told reporters in Mangaluru, as quoted by ANI.

Meanwhile, the seer was taken to an ICU ward of a Chitradurga hospital after he complained of chest pain. A surgeon told ANI that he was having cardiac issues.

Seer Murugha was arrested late on Thursday night, where a court had sent him to 14-day judicial custody.