Murshidabad triple murder: West Bengal governor expresses shock, raises concern over law and order in state

The ruling Trinamool Congress has refused to comment on the incident saying the matter is under investigation.

West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar has expressed concern over law and order in the state following the murder of a primary school teacher, his pregnant wife and their eight-year-old son Murshidabad district.

Speaking to reporters in Kolkata on Thursday, Dhankar said he was shocked at the brutal killing of the teacher and his family in Murshidabad. “This is a critical reflection of the state of affairs and the law and order of West Bengal”, he was quoted as saying by news agency PTI.

The governor also said that he has sought a report from the state government over the incident on an urgent basis. He also asked the law enforcement agencies to bring the culprits to book.

On Tuesday, bodies of Bondhu Gopal Pal, a 35-year-old school teacher, his wife and son were found lying in a pool of blood inside their residence in Murshidabad district.

The brutal killings took a political colour in Thursday, with BJP slamming the state government over the incident. It has also claimed that the victim was their supporter. Both RSS and BJP claimed that while Pal was not their active supporter, he used to participate in Sangh’s weekly programme ‘Milan’.

“What can be more heinous than this? RSS worker Bandhu Prakash Pal, his pregnant wife and their eight-year-old child were brutally killed in Murshidabad. How can law and order of a state be considered good when the life of a common man is not safe? What is happening ‘didi’ in your rule,” senior BJP leader Kailash Vijaywargiya tweeted,

The ruling Trinamool Congress has refused to comment on the incident saying the matter is under investigation.