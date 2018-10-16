Murdered in cold blood! Aspiring model’s body found stuffed in bag in Mumbai; read shocking details

‘MeToo’ campaign in India: Mumbai Police have arrested a student named Muzammil Sayyed for allegedly murdering her.

Amidst the ‘MeToo’ campaign in India unraveling many shocking truths, an aspiring model from Rajasthan has met with a tragic consequence in Mumbai. The body of the girl was found stuffed in a bag at Mind Space in Malad in the financial capital of India. Mumbai Police have arrested a student named Muzammil Sayyed for allegedly murdering her. According to police, the girl hails from Rajasthan.

According to reports, the boy and the girl got acquainted with each other through social media. The girl met the accused in the latter’s flat in Andheri. Subsequently, an argument broke out between them and the boy hit her in a fit of rage. She was then strangulated to death by him, police said.

Her body was stuffed in bag and was taken to Malad via a cab. Sayyed, who was all alone, then dumped the body and fled the spot, cops said.

The driver whose cab was hired by Sayyed informed the cops and narrated the details, police said. Her body was later recovered. During its investigation, police managed to nab the driver of the rickshaw which was hired by Sayyed after dumping the body.

It was the rickshaw driver who apparently helped the police nab the perpetrator. An FIR was lodged and during interrogation, Sayyed confessed about committing the crime, police said. The body has been sent for post-mortem