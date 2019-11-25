‘Murder of democracy’: Congress says women MPs manhandled by marshals in Parliament during protest on Maharashtra

Sonia Gandhi leads Congress protest on the Maharashtra issue in Parliament premises (ANI)

The Congress party on Monday alleged that women parliamentarians were “manhandled” in Lok Sabha when they were protesting in the Well of the House over the Maharashtra government formation issue. The issue rocked the Parliament with Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi leading the demonstrations in Parliament premises over the political crisis in the state.

“Security personnel manhandled our women parliamentarians. We have never experienced this inside Parliament. We will be waiting to see what action is been taken against responsible people,” Congress leader in Lok Sabha Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury said.

Congress MP Hibi Eden alleged that Marshals entered the Well and tried to snatch banners from party members before manhandling the women MPs. “We were in the well of the House, there is no contact with Marshals unless they enter the Well. They tried to get banners from us and our colleagues tried to resist it, our women colleagues were manhandled too,” he said.

The Congress members raised slogans ‘stop this murder of democracy’ and jostled with the marshals in the Lower House when they stormed the Well of the House carrying placards with messages like “save Constitution” and “save democracy”.

Inside the Parliament, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi raised the issue and declined to ask a question he was scheduled to at the start of the Question Hour, saying democracy has been “murdered” in the state.

Huge uproar on the issue led to the adjournment of Parliament proceedings.

Earlier, the Congress-NCP-Shiv Sena combine had approached the Supreme Court seeking an immediate floor test in Maharashtra Assembly after Devendra Fadnavis took oath as the Chief Minister in a sudden twist in the tale. The apex court will pass the order on Tuesday on the combine’s plea against the Maharashtra Governor’s decision to swear in Fadnavis as CM.

In a letter to Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari on Monday, the ‘Maha Vikas Aghadi’, the post-poll alliance formed by the three parties, claimed that their tripartite coalition enjoys the support of 162 MLAs including 51 out of 54 NCP legislators and can comfortably prove its majority in the Assembly. On the other hand, the BJP has also claimed that Fadnavis had the support of 170 MLAs.

The majority mark in a House of 288 is 145. BJP is the single largest party with 105 MLAs, followed by Shiv Sena, NCP and Congress party having 56, 54 and 44 members respectively.