Muradnagar roof collapse: Yogi Adityanath orders NSA be invoked against offenders, losses recovered from erring officials

January 5, 2021 5:48 PM

On Sunday, a crematorium shelter roof, which was constructed just a fortnight ago, collapsed killing 25 people. The chief minister said that the incident was "inexcusable and extremely painful".

Muradnagar crematorium collapse incident: Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Tuesday directed the officials to invoke the National Security Act against the people responsible for the Muradanagar accident that claimed 25 lives and injured 17. On Sunday, a crematorium shelter roof, which was constructed just a fortnight ago, collapsed killing 25 people.

The chief minister said that the incident was “inexcusable and extremely painful”. “Action will be taken against the accused of the accident under NSA. No culprit will be spared. The loss of government money due to construction work against the standard will be recovered from the contractors and engineers concerned,” Yogi Adityanath said.

Today, the police arrested the contractor, Ajay Tyagi, of the crematorium shelter roof. They also arrested Muradnagar executive officer Niharika Singh, junior engineer Chandra Pal and supervisor Ashis. The police said that Niharika, Chandra Pal and Ashis were arrested as they were involved in the tendering process for building the structure that collapsed in just 15 days.

The chief minister has directed all the Divisional Commissioners and District Magistrates to inspect the condition of government buildings in their districts. He said that if the school and hospital buildings are found to be against the standard then their operation will be ensured under alternative arrangements and the building will be demolished as per the guidelines of the government. Adityanath also said that all the basic and secondary level schools and degree colleges buildings will also be inspected to ensure safety of children.

