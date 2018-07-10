Munna Bajrangi murder: No CCTV at spot where gangster shot 10 times, Baghpat jail authorities under scanner

Baghpat: Police personnel at the Baghpat District Jail, where gangster Munna Bajrangi was shot dead, allegedly by an inmate of the jail, in Baghpat on Monday. (PTI Photo)

The cold-blooded murder of dreaded gangster Munna Bajrangi inside the Baghpat central jail on Monday has raised serious questions on the jail security establishment and also raised doubts of a possible complicity of someone on the inside. The gangster, who also dabbled in politics briefly, was shifted to the Baghpat jail only on Monday from Jhansi. He was set to appear before a court in connection with a case of extortion involving former BSP MLA Lokesh Dikshit.

The incident has led to many questioning the strange coincidence, even as some media reports suggested that the weapon that inmate Sunil Rathi allegedly used to shoot Bajrangi had been smuggled inside the jail premises around 10 days ago. Moreover, Bajrangi is believed to have been murdered at a spot where there was no CCTV camera.

According to police, Bajrangi (51) was shot 10 times in the head and chest from close range with a sophisticated handgun and his body was then dumped into a gutter. Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath informed that several officials including the jailer have been suspended for indiscipline and a judicial probe has been ordered in the incident.

“Such an incident occurring inside jail premises is a serious matter. The jailer has been suspended for indiscipline. A judicial probe has been ordered. Strict action would be taken against those responsible,” he said.

After evading arrest for years, Munna Bajrangi was arrested on September 29, 2009, from an apartment in Mumbai where he had taken refuge after killing BJP MLA Krishnandan Rai in 2005. Mumma was first booked in 1982 in an assault case and lodged in a jail. The same year, he was booked for attempt to murder and loot. Records show that there are at least 24 criminal cases pending against him Uttar Pradesh, Delhi and otbher states, The Indian Express reported.

In September 1998, Munna was severely injured in a gunfight in Delhi with UP STF. He was released on bail in 2004 and jumped the bail. While on the bail, he played a key role in the killing of BJP MLA Krishnanandan Rai. Rai and six others including his security guard were murdered in Bhanwarkol area of Ghazipur district on November 29, 2005. During the investigation, then BSP leader Mukhtar Ansari was named as a key conspirator. It is believed that Ansari and Munna developed differences after Rai’s murder.

The killing took place a week after Bajrangi’s wife Seema Singh had alleged that her husband’s life was in danger. Seema, who had unsuccessfully contested last assembly elections, demanded a CBI probe into the killing of her husband.

“It was a custodial murder and a planned conspiracy hatched by the Uttar Pradesh police and jail officials. Several persons, including a former MP, are behind the murder of my husband,” she said.

The gangster’s lawyer Vikas Shrivastava alleged that Munna had stopped appearing in court after getting several threats. Vikas said that Munna was appearing before the court through video conferencing.

“We had requested video conferencing for this case also, but the request was rejected,” he said.

Meanwhile, the Congress lambasted the BJP government over its failure to provide security to prisoners inside the jails. “Is there any place which is left secure under BJP government. Home is not secure, road is not secure… How did a pistol enter the high security zone. Who allowed it. Is it a new way of instant justice. This is a matter for a probe,” Congress leader Pramod Tiwari said.