Munna Bajrangi murder case: New shocking revelations, scared jailed gangsters and more updates

Munna Bajrangi was murdered in Baghpat jail on Monday.

Munna Bajrangi murder case: Several new revelations, theories and allegations have been reported in connection with the murder of Munna Bajrangi. Gangster Prem Prakash Singh alias Munna Bajrangi was shot dead inside Baghpat jail on Monday. On Sunday, Bajrangi was shifted from Jhansi jail around 9.30 pm for an appearance in a local court. Bajrangi was considered close to gangster-turned-politician Mukhtar Ansari.

Postmortem report indicates that Munna Bajrangi was killed as per a well executed plan. According to a report by News18, Bajrangi was shot at 10 times from close range. None of the bullets pierced the body, while one bullet got stuck in his chest. Some reports had earlier claimed shots were also fired at Bajrangi’s body after his death. However, postmortem report has revealed this didn’t happen, the report says. Police had recovered 10 bullet shells from the spot of the incident.

Earlier, Bajrangi’s wife had alleged he was murdered as part of a conspiracy by the administration. She had also demanded a CBI probe into the murder, saying she didn’t believe in the investigation done by local police.

Who was Munna Bajrangi?

Hindi daily Hindustan reports police have learnt that the conspiracy to kill Bajrangi was being carried out for a long time. To kill Bajrangi, accused Sunil Rathi and his men had made full advance preparations. Rathi had allegedly given information of the plan to his sharpshooter Robin a month back, the report says. It further says police believe that Robin is the link who planted two pistols inside the jail.

Robin is said to be close to Rathi. A resident of Chhaprauli, Robin had allegedly executed several incidents for Rathi.

During the last rites of Bajrangi, his brother Rajesh Singh accused the state government and a few people for the murder. Accusing Union minister Manoj Sinha, MLC Brajesh Singh and MLA Sushil Singh for the murder, Rajesh said Bajrangi was to come out of jail in two months, hence he was killed. On Monday, Bajrangi’s wife Seema Singh accused Manoj Sinha, former MP Dhananjay Singh and many big leaders for conspiring to kill Bajrangi.

In 1998, eight shots were fired at Bajrangi in an encounter with police on Karnal Highway in 1998. Police had initially taken him to mortuary, instead of hospital, even as he was alive. Born in Jaunpur in 1967, Bajrangi had studied only till class 5. Before stepping into the world of crime, Bajrangi used to work as a tractor driver at a brick kiln.

In the past, two men considered close to Bajrangi were also killed inside jail. According to a report by Hindi daily Prabhat Khabar, Bajrangi used to hide in Bihar after gangwars in UP. He also used to send shooters to Bihar and Jharkhand for executing murders.

Reports say several jailed gangsters in UP are scared after the brutal murder of Bajrangi. A report said that BSP MLA and mafia don Mukhtar Ansari, who is lodged in Banda jail, didn’t come out of his barack for two days and meet anyone. Ansari was shifted from Lucknow jail to Banda jail last year.

Hindustan Times reported two days back that notorious gangsters like Atiq Ahmed, Mukim alias ‘Kala’, Udaibhan Singh alias ‘Doctor’, Titu alias Kiranpal, Rocky alias ‘Kaki’, Alam Singh and others, who had been shifted from one jail to another fear for their lives after the murder of Bajrangi. They want to be shifted to jails in their “areas of influence”.

Jolted by the murder of the gangster inside jail, Yogi Adityanath government has turned its eyes towards prison reforms. The state government has formed a three-member committee, which will submit report on necessary reforms in prisons within two months.