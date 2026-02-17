Mumbai will face extensive traffic restrictions on Tuesday as French President Emmanuel Macron meets with Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Vehicular movement will be restricted along the busy Western Express Highway between 8:00 am and 9:00 pm. Curbs have also been announced for several locations in Colaba as part of the security arrangements for the high-level visit.

According to an advisory released by the Mumbai Traffic Police, movement of all heavy motor vehicles or HMVs will be prohibited along the Western Express Highway. The restrictions will apply for both the north-bound and the south-bound lanes between the Vakola Flyover and Dahisar Toll Naka. Emergency response units and government vehicles assigned for VVIP security measures will continue to operate normally.

“The heavy vehicles are restricted because of the security concerns of highly important protected dignitaries as well as to prevent traffic congestion on WEH…The restriction could affect daily commuters so we have been requesting the motorists to take alternate routes or plan early whatever is possible. It is necessary as part of the security plan,” traffic officials told the Indian Express.

Traffic restrictions have also been imposed in the Colaba/Gateway of India region. The route between Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Marg and Shyama Prasad Mukherjee Chowk (Regal Junction) will remain closed to all vehicular traffic in both directions. Motorists have been urged to use Shaheed Bhagat Singh Marg, Mahakavi Bhushan Road and Boman Behram Road as alternate routes.

The stretch between Jokhim Alva Chowk (North Court) and Adam Street junction via P. Ramchandani Marg will also be shut — with only emergency vehicles being exempted. Commuters heading from the Radio Club area to Alva Chowk will have to use P Ramchandani Marg, Haji Niyaz Azmi Road, and Jagannath Palav Chowk (Bhid Bhanjan Mandir), take a right onto Shaheed Bhagat Singh Road, loop around Shyama Prasad Mukherjee Chowk (Regal Junction), and then proceed via Shaheed Bhagat Singh Road and Mahakavi Bhushan Marg to reach their destinations.

What comes under the WEH curbs?

The term HMV is used to describe large commercial vehicles that are designed for transporting heavy goods or passengers — such as large trucks, tippers, tractor-trailers, and multi-axle goods vehicles. Commuter vehicles (both public and private) such as cars, bikes and autorickshaws will not be directly affected. However the diversion of HMVs can cause congestion on arterial roads and feeder routes that are crucial for travellers.

Macron arrives in Mumbai

French President Emmanuel Macron and First Lady Brigitte Macron arrived in the early hours of Tuesday for a three day visit to the country. They were received at the airport by Maharashtra Governor Acharya Devvrat and Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis. The visit signals sustained momentum in the India-France strategic partnership — with a particular focus on Artificial Intelligence cooperation and emerging technologies.

“Towards a stronger India-France strategic partnership! Warm welcome to President Emmanuel Macron of the French Republic. He was warmly received by the Governor of Maharashtra and Gujarat, Acharya Devvrat, at the Mumbai airport. During the visit, PM Narendra Modi will hold a bilateral meeting with President Emmanuel Macron. Both leaders will launch the Year of Innovation 2026. The visit will impart further momentum to the vibrant India-France strategic partnership,” External Affairs Ministry Spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal posted on X.