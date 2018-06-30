​​​
  3. Mumbai’s Victorian Gothic, Art Deco cluster gets UNESCO World Heritage tag

The iconic cluster of Victorian Gothic and Art Deco buildings in Mumbai was today inscribed in the list of UNESCO World Heritage Site.

By: | Mumbai | Published: June 30, 2018 2:54 PM
The iconic cluster of Victorian Gothic and Art Deco buildings in Mumbai was today inscribed in the list of UNESCO World Heritage Site. This is the third such honour for the metropolis after the Elephanta Caves and the majestic Victoria Terminus, rechristened Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus railway station.

“Just inscribed as @UNESCO #WorldHeritage site: Victorian Gothic and Art Deco Ensembles of Mumbai, #India Congratulations!,” UNSECO tweeted. The decision was taken at the 42nd session of the UNESCO World Heritage Committee, which is underway at Manama in Bahrain. Last year, Ahmedabad in Gujarat was declared a World Heritage City, the first city in India to have earned that tag.

