Mumbai’s monsoon nightmare continues! Man falls into pothole, crushed to death by truck in Kalyan

The man who was walking by the road suddenly fell into the pothole and was hit by a truck coming from behind.

Maximum city Mumbai is facing its worst nightmares this Monsoon season. Amid incessant rainfall across the city, accidents due to potholes have claimed at least four lives in the outer suburbs of Kalyan. In the latest incident, a 45-year-old man was crushed to death by a truck after he slipped and fell into a pothole. As per a Times Now report, eyewitnesses allege that the man who was walking by the road suddenly fell into the pothole and was hit by a truck coming from behind.

As per the report, police said that the incident took place at around 10:30 AM on Wednesday (July 11) when the man was passing through Dwarli village. The Hill Line Police have arrested the truck driver and investigation is underway. Road work has been pending for years in this area near Dwarli village as the villagers have opposed to road-widening by Kalyan-Dombivali Municipal Corporation in absence of proper compensation.

The unfortunate incident comes just days after a woman was crushed to death when she fell prey to a speeding moving bus in Kalyan near Mumbai. The fateful incident happened in Kalyan’s Shivaji Chowk on Manisha Bhoir, who was riding pillion on a bike, fell off after it hit a pothole on a water-logged street. As the bike skid over a pothole, both she and the co-rider were thrown off the bike to their right.

Meanwhile, the pothole crisis in Mumbai has given the opposition a chance to take a dig at the Fadnavis government. Mumbai Congress President Sanjay Nirupam alleged that Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis assurances regarding repairing potholes in Mumbai are “bogus” and that the Shiv Sena-BJP ruled BMC lacks adequate materials to fill craters. “Potholes are here to Stay,” said Nirupam.

Unique protest against #Potholes from today Count Potholes,take their photographs and send it to us.

Whatsapp all photos to #BMC‘s Whatsapp number too. Realising their numbers at 11am First protest to start today at Pratiksha Nagar at 11.30 am.

Pl Join Me.#आओ_पॉटहोल_गिनें — Sanjay Nirupam (@sanjaynirupam) July 12, 2018

Mumbai has been marred by torrential rains in the past few days. As per a report by Met department, Mumbai has received rainfall for a month in the last 10 days alone. Torrential rains have lashed the megapolis and its neighbouring areas, flooding streets, rail tracks and crippling life in the city.