Mumbai’s coastal zone management plan to soon get final nod

The coastal zone management plan (CZMP) of Mumbai and Navi Mumbai is expected to get a final nod in the next 15 days from the Centre, Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis informed the assembly today. “The coastal zone management plan (CZMP) of Mumbai and Navi Mumbai is expected to get a final nod in the next 15 days from the Centre,” he said, replying to final week motion moved by the opposition. The CZMP is crucial for a city to protect its ecologically sensitive areas and keeping encroachers at distance. Earlier, the opposition alleged that many changes were carried out in Mumbai’s Development Plan (DP) at the level of the state government. Dismissing the charge, the chief minister said the government carried out only 14 changes in the DP out of the total 2,000. These changes were carried out based on suggestions made by both the members of the ruling and the opposition parties, he added. Fadnavis stated some amendments made by the state threw open additional 42 acres of open space in Mumbai. He also announced that the government has given powers to the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) commissioner to change alignment of any road after the DP is approved.