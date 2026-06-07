Mumbai’s Bandra Kurla Complex is set to get a pod taxi network by 2028, with the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority looking to use the project to improve last-mile connectivity in one of the city’s busiest business districts.

The project is being planned as a personalised rapid transit system. Small automated pods will run on elevated guideways and carry commuters directly to destinations within BKC.



The idea is to reduce dependence on shared autorickshaws, buses and short road trips for office-goers travelling from Bandra and Kurla railway stations.

What is being planned?

According to The Indian Express, the first phase of the project will cover 3.36 km and have eight stations. Four stations will connect the Bandra side to the old MMRDA building, while another four will link the Kurla side to Bharat Diamond Bourse.

By 2031, the network is expected to expand to 22 stations across BKC’s four-sq-km area. The pods are expected to travel at around 40 kmph, with a gap of about 15 seconds between vehicles.

Since the system will run above road level, MMRDA expects it to bypass traffic and offer faster point-to-point travel inside BKC.

Why BKC needs a last-mile fix

BKC has long struggled with last-mile connectivity. Every weekday, thousands of commuters arrive at Bandra and Kurla stations and then rely on autos, buses or walking to reach offices inside the commercial district.

The Indian Express cited a techno-economic feasibility study which estimated that around 4.46 lakh commuters arrive at suburban railway stations daily to access BKC. This is projected to rise to 5.8 lakh daily public transport commuters by 2041.

MMRDA expects the pod taxi system to see daily demand of 1.09 lakh passengers by 2031 and 1.71 lakh passengers by 2041.

How much will it cost commuters?

The proposed fare is Rs 21 per km, with an annual hike of 4% to adjust for inflation, according to The Indian Express.

MMRDA Metropolitan Commissioner Sanjay Mukherjee told The Indian Express that the project will be built without government subsidy. The executing agency will pay MMRDA a Rs 1 crore licence fee and 2.65% of annual revenue.

What experts told Indian Express

Transport experts interviewed by The Indian Express said the project identifies the right problem, but may not have the capacity to solve it at scale.

Dwij Bhandari, chairman of the Indian Transport Infrastructure and Urbanism Community, said the pod taxi addresses BKC’s last-mile gap but described it as “slapping a bandaid on a bullet hole”.

Neeraj Dixit, secretary of ITIUC and an urban planner and architect, flagged the system’s carrying capacity. He told The Indian Express that with six passengers in each pod and one pod every 15 seconds, the system would carry around 1,500 passengers per hour in each direction. Over a 16-hour operating day, this would mean around 46,000 passengers in both directions, far below the projected demand.

Vedant Mhatre, co-convener of The Walking Project, also raised concerns about the impact on pedestrian space. He said pod taxi stations and supporting infrastructure could add pressure on footpaths and medians, which are already used by commuters for last-mile movement.

The big question

For MMRDA, the pod taxi is a new-age transport solution for a business district where road space is limited and commuter demand is rising.

But the real test will be whether the system can move enough people to become a meaningful public transport link, rather than a premium last-mile option used by a limited section of BKC’s workforce