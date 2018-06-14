Mumbaikars to pay more for water: BMC hikes charges by 3.72%; see details

The new rates will be applicable from June 16.

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has hiked water charges by 3.72 per cent for 2018-19.

According to the new tariff, water charges applicable to domestic users, like slums, will increase from Rs 3.68 to Rs 3.82 per 1,000 litres, while that of societies and buildings will be revised from Rs 4.91 to Rs 5.09 per 1,000 litres.

Non-domestic users, like non-trading institutions, will be charged Rs 20.40, up from Rs 19.67, and commercial institutions will be charged Rs 38.25, up from Rs 36.88, per 1,000 litres.

Additional Municipal Commissioner Sanjay Mukherjee today informed the BMC’s standing committee about the revised water charges and said that it will be applicable from June 16.

According to a BMC Hydraulic department official, water charges have been hiked due to increase in maintenance, establishment, administrative and energy costs during the last year.

“The hike will also help us to raise money for new water projects in and around the city,” added the official.

The annual water charge hike began in 2012-13 under former BMC commissioner Subodh Kumar and is implemented from June 16 every year.