Mumbai woman steps out of home after a year, gets run over by BMC truck

A 47-year-old Bhandup-based woman, who stepped out of her house after over a year, was killed in an accident on Jogeshwari-Vikhroli Link Road in Powai on Sunday.

Unnati Shirsat was riding pillion with her son on a scooter which was hit by a BMC dumper truck. The son escaped minor injuries. Powai Police have arrested the driver, Allauddin Sallauddin Shaikh and booked him under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code and Motor Vehicle Act.

According to police officials, the woman had been indoors amid the pandemic induced lockdown, wherein she never stepped out for an outing.

“My sister and I planned an outing for her at Aarey Colony and subsequently, I took mother on my scooter, MH-02-FD-1366, for a ride and my sister was riding pillion with my friend on another motorcycle. While on our way back home, at around 6pm, when we had reached Powai Plaza Signal on the JVLR Road, a BMC dumper truck, MH-01-CV-0929, hit our scooter from the rear side,” the complainant said in the statement.

The accident is said to so severe that the rear wheel of the truck went over the Unnati’s head crushing her to death, according to a report by The Free Press Journal. The complaint was filed by Unnati’s 23-year-old son Akshay who sustained minor injuries in the accident.

Powai Police nabbed the truck driver, Allauddin Sallauddin Shaikh, 22, and booked him under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code for causing death due to negligence (section 304A), rash driving in a public way (section 279), causing grievous hurt to any person by doing negligent act (section 338), along with sections of the Motor Vehicle Act.