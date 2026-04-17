A social media post by Mumbai-based woman has gone viral over claims she manages her monthly expenses at under ₹18,000 while living alone in the city. The Instagram post by Shreya Gan quickly gained traction for challenging the perception of Mumbai as one of India’s most expensive cities.

“Come on, today I will tell you how much my monthly expense is while living alone in Mumbai. I live in a rented 1RK, the rent of which is ₹11.5K. Then the electricity bill comes to around ₹300 to ₹400 and mobile recharge is ₹300.”

She further added, “For office travel, I use the local and sometimes, including auto-taxi, around ₹500 is spent. Groceries are ₹1500 to ₹1800, and yes, some online shopping is also done, so around ₹2000.

“Other miscellaneous expenses are around ₹1000. So overall, I spend ₹17.5K to ₹18K in a month while living alone,” she said.

Budget breakdown surprises viewers

Her detailed breakdown includes ₹11,500 for rent, minimal utility bills, modest travel expenses, and controlled spending on groceries and shopping. The post, captioned “Monthly expenses while living alone in Mumbai,” presents a lifestyle that appears highly budget-conscious, especially in a city known for soaring rents and living costs.

While some viewers appreciated the disciplined budgeting, others questioned whether such figures are realistic for most residents, particularly those living closer to central parts of the city.

Internet reacts with disbelief

Online reactions poured in quickly, with many users doubting the feasibility of such low rent in Mumbai. One user wrote, “Are u sure it’s Mumbai? Bro tbh 11.5k mai there’s no home in mumbai..(I’m from Mumbai)…maybe it’s thane or palghar.” Another commented, “Yeh kaunsa Mumbai hai? 1RK ₹11.5k mein?” while a third added, “How come rent is so less,” and someone else stated, “Mumbai mein possible hi nahi hai.”

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Adding to the debate, some users shared alternative perspectives. One comment read, “It’s possible if you live in far suburbs or older buildings, but definitely not in prime Mumbai locations.” Another user noted, “This is actually inspiring—shows how budgeting and lifestyle choices can make a huge difference.”

The viral clip has reignited discussions around the true cost of living in Mumbai, highlighting the gap between perception and reality, and how lifestyle choices, location, and expectations can significantly shape monthly expenses.

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