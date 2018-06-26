Mumbai woman attacked in cab, accuses Uber of refusing to help; company responds

Mumbai: Uber has officially tweeted, promising to resolve the issue. (Source: Reuters)

Mumbai:The day after an Uber rider complaint of being attacked by her co-passenger in Mumbai, also accused it of not cooperating with the police, the company has come out with a statement saying the incident was deeply upsetting and against its guidelines. The company has also clarified that it has reached out to authorities. “It is deeply upsetting and against our community guidelines. The co-rider in question cannot access the app. We have reached out to authorities to offer information that could be helpful in their proceedings,” the company said in a statement.

The Mumbai-based journalist Ushnota Paul earlier accused the company of not cooperating with police after she allegedly pooled a ride with another woman who allegedly assaulted her inside the cab on Monday morning. The accused woman not only assaulted her but also pulled her hair and even scratched her face. The women was apparently angry with the driver as she felt upset at being dropped last even after paying the most. Taking to Twitter, Paul said the woman was hostile from the start and when she tried to intervene, she verbally abused.

“Was reading something on my mobile and refused to give a reaction even though she went on her abusive rant calling me the worst abuses that I’m too ashamed to mention,” she wrote. Even while, being dropped, the accused had hurled abusive language at her, the journalist alleged. Paul then went on to file complaints, after which the police recorded the statement from the driver. However, when the police tried to contact the Uber, the company did not give any details of the accused citing customer’s privacy as the reason. It later said it would offer officials “any information that could be helpful in their proceedings”.

Paul shared the information about the alleged incident on Twitter and Facebook on Monday. In a series of tweets, Paul said she had the “worst experience” on Monday morning while Uber pooling with a woman who was “hostile from the very start.”

She alleged that the woman had “yelled” at the driver saying she was paying the most and still she was getting dropped last. “When I tried to intervene I was verbally abused,” Paul alleged.

Paul further alleged that the woman called her “all sorts of names” and also tried to “provoke” her when she was “completely quiet.”

The journalist alleged that when she tried to click picture of the woman, the latter “snatched it away” and “threatened to break it”. Before getting down from the cab near Urmi Estate in Lower Parel, “she got down from the cab,she physically attacked me, grabbed me by my hair, tore off clumps of hair, scratched my face,” Paul tweeted.

Hi @Uber_Support , I had the worst experience today morning. Was Uber pooling with a woman who was hostile from the very start. She started yelling at the driver saying she’s paying the “most” & still she’s getting dropped last. When I tried to intervene I was verbally abused. pic.twitter.com/4uHLUii3X7 — Ushnota Paul (@journojuno) June 25, 2018

“I tried to defend myself with both hands trying to protect my face & I got huge scratches there too. I started crying & she hopped off the cab & went inside Urmi estate. A crowd gathered. The guard of Urmi estate came to my rescue & asked me to file a police complaint immediately,” she said.

I have been physically & verbally assaulted in broad daylight by a complete stranger. The whole back seat of @Uber is full of clumps of my hair,I have injury on my face & hands & I’m definitely psychologically scarred. I take Uber twice everyday & yet I know now that I’m not safe — Ushnota Paul (@journojuno) June 25, 2018

Paul said she had filed an FIR and a copy of it was with her. She also alleged that Uber refused to share details of the woman who attacked her. “Uber refused to give the woman’s details stating “customer privacy”. The police officer called them in front of me and said there’s a formal complaint against this woman & yet Uber didn’t help. If she’s your customer, so am I,” Paul tweeted.

I have a copy of the original FIR and I will not back down. Think twice before taking Uber. I am shaken and terrified with the whole experience right now. I. AM. DONE. pic.twitter.com/G9WMuhbyWc — Ushnota Paul (@journojuno) June 25, 2018

Thank you for providing this information. Our team is currently working to resolve this issue and will be in touch shortly via email. We appreciate your patience while we review. — Uber Support (@Uber_Support) June 25, 2018

However, Uber reacted on Monday, assuring support to resolve the issue. In an official tweet, Uber said, “Thank you for providing this information. Our team is currently working to resolve this issue and will be in touch shortly via email. We appreciate your patience while we review.”