Mumbai weather forecast today LIVE: Rains hit normal life, several low-lying areas flooded; IMD predicts heavy showers in next few hours

Mumbai rains LIVE Updates: The met department has predicted heavy rainfall in Mumbai for next two days.

Mumbai rain, Mumbai weather today LIVE: Normal life has been thrown out of gear in Mumbai as heavy rainfall since Tuesday night left several low-lying areas. Roads have been submerged underwater due to incessant rain. News agency ANI reported that rains inundated the Gandhi Market in Sion and also railway tracks at Sion station, thus delaying the services of local trains. Meanwhile, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued heavy rainfall warning for the city. It said that a cyclonic circulation is likely to bring more rains over the next two days. It said that Raigad and Ratnagiri districts are likely to receive extremely heavy rainfall at some places on Wednesday and Thursday.

The Met department said that Santa Cruz observatory recorded 51 mm of rains between 2:30 am and 5:30 am on Wednesday. Several flights were delayed and diverted after visibility at the Mumbai Airport dropped to 300 metres. In Andheri, eight people were injured after three cars collided with each other due to low visibility following heavy rainfall in the city in the morning. Private weathermen Skymet predicted intense spells of rains in Mumbai throughout the day, especially over the next five to six hours.