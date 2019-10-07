Maharashtra weather today LIVE: IMD issues thunderstorm alert for Mumbai, parts of Vidarbha and Marathwada today

The weather agency has issued thunderstorm alert for Mumbai and other parts of Maharashtra from Monday onward. (File Photo. PTI)

The Indian Meteorology Department has predicted rain and thunderstorm in parts of Maharashtra including Mumbai from Monday onward. According to a warning issued by weather agency, parts of Vidarbha, Marathwada and Madhya Maharashtra will see thunderstorms. On Friday and Saturday, the Marathwada and Vidarbha regions are likely to receive heavy rainfall accompanied by gusty winds and thunder. On Sunday, Nashik district received heavy showers, leaving several low-lying areas water-logged.

The IMD has said that the delay in the withdrawal of Monsoon has caused heavy rains in many states of the country. States like Bihar, Sikkim and eastern region of Uttar Pradesh have received heavy showers in the last two weeks. Heavy rains in September across Maharashtra filled all dams and wreaked havoc in many cities. Besides, Mumbai and coastal cities, Pune also faced a flood-like situation.