Mumbai weather: Heavy rains predicted, IMD advises people not to venture out. Latest developments

There were reports of water-logging in Dadar, Parel, Cuffe Parade, Bandra, Borivali and Andheri due to the rain fury. (Representative image by IE)

Mumbai weather news today: India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted “heavy to very heavy” rainfall in the Maharashtra capital even as incessant precipitation threw life out of gear in the maximum city. IMD has also issued alert for today and Saturday and asked people not to go out unless it is emergency. In its statement, IMD has said, “As rainfall activity is likely to enhance from June 8 with further increase on June 9, people are advised to abstain from outdoor activities as much as possible during the period and also watch for weather updates from the Regional Meteorological Centre, Mumbai.”

Apart from Mumbai, IMD has issued warning for neghbouring Thane for Saturday saying the cities will receive rainfall at most places, with “heavy to very heavy rainfall very likely at a few places and extremely heavy rainfall at isolated places”. An alert is also in place for the two cities for Sunday. Fishermen have been also advised to not venture into parts of the Arabian Sea off the Konkan and Goa coast between June 8 and 12.

Here are the latest developments in connection with Mumbai rains, weather, traffic

Heavy showers recorded

Heavy showers lashed Mumbai throughout Thursday. According to the IMD report, the Santacruz observatory recorded 18.8-mm rainfall and Colaba recorded 35.8-mm rainfall between 4 am and 8.30 am. Meanwhile, temperatures also dipped on Thursday with the Santacruz observatory recording maximum temperature at 29.2 degrees, four degrees below normal, and minimum temperature at 25.2 degrees, one degree below normal.

Water logging, train services hit

There were reports of water-logging in Dadar, Parel, Cuffe Parade, Bandra, Borivali and Andheri due to the rain fury. The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has assured that it had taken precautionary measures. However, The civic body claimed it received no complaints of water-logging. Though there was no water on the tracks, suburban train services ran late by 10 to 15 minutes.

Preparation

The BMC said it was gearing up to deal with any eventuality in view of the forecast of heavy rainfall. “Leaves of all the senior officials, including Deputy Municipal commissioners, Assistant Commissioners and heads of departments have been cancelled,” the BMC statement said.

Three teams of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) will be stationed at Parel, Mankhurd (for assistance in eastern suburbs) and Andheri Sports Complex (for western suburbs). Navy personnel will be deployed in Colaba, Worli, Ghatkopar, Trombay and Malad for flood rescue. Six Flood Rescue Teams of Mumbai Fire Brigade will be posted at the Regional Command Centres. Education officers in all 24 wards have been asked to keep schools which can be used as shelters for stranded people open round-the-clock.

Monsoon to hit soon

With the monsoon expected to reach Mumbai in the next two days, the city continued to receive heavy pre-monsoon showers on Thursday morning. “Monsoon has not arrived in Mumbai as of now and the rains in the city and adjoining areas since morning are pre-monsoon showers,” Deputy director general, western region, K S Hosalikar said yesterday.

Rains in other parts of Maharashtra

While the city received pre-monsoon showers, IMD said monsoon has reached the Konkan coast. As per the IMD forecast, there is a possibility of very heavy rainfall in the Konkan districts of Ratnagiri, Sindhudurg, Mumbai, Thane, Raigad and Palghar on June 9, 10 and 11.