Mumbai weather: IMD predicts ‘very heavy’ rainfall over weekend, people advised to stay indoors

A man splashes water as he rides his bike past a waterlogged street in Mumbai, India, Thursday, June 7, 2018. (AP Photo)

Mumbai rains: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued an alert for ‘very heavy’ rainfall in Mumbai over the weekend. In a statement issued on its website today, the Met department advised people to stay indoor on Friday and Saturday to avoid facing trouble. It said that heavy downpour is expected to lash the city on Friday and will enhance on Saturday.

“As rainfall activity is likely to enhance from June 8 with further increase on June 9, people are advised to abstain from outdoor activities as much as possible during the period and also watch for weather updates from the Regional Meteorological Centre, Mumbai,” the statement said.

The weather department also issued warning for neighbouring Thane. It said that the Mumbai and suburbs will receive ‘heavy to very heavy rainfall’ on Saturday. “Very heavy rainfall are likely at a few places and extremely heavy rainfall at isolated places.”

On Sunday, the IMD said that Mumbai and Thane may again receive heavy rainfall. It said that heavy to very heavy rainfall is likely over Goa and Konkan areas. It advised fishermen not to venture near the Arabian Sea off Goa and Konkan coasts between June 8 and 12, adding that monsoon in Mumbai will arrive in next three-four days.

Mumbai: A suburban train runs across a bridge on Vashi creek as dark monsoon clouds hover in the sky, in Mumbai on Thursday, June 7, 2018. (PTI Photo)

On Thursday, heavy downpour continued to lash Mumbai, thus inundating the city and forcing life out of gear. The IMD alert added that heavy rainfall accompanied by gusty wind is also likely in many northern states including Delhi on Sunday.

Meanwhile, the BMC has cancelled the weekly offs of its officials on Saturday and Sunday after the Met department’s warning. On Thursday, reports of water-logging was reported from various parts of the city including Dadar and Hindmata. According to media reports, movement of locals were hit due to the bad weather. On Central line, trains were at least running late by 15-20 minutes and on the western line, trains were running late by 20-25 minutes. Several flights were also diverted due to poor visibility.