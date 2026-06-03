Mumbai’s civic administration has begun emergency planning after the India Meteorological Department (IMD) revised its monsoon forecast to 90 per cent of the long‑period average, leaving the city’s seven-lake reservoir system with roughly 45 days of potable water at current consumption rates.

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has stepped up monitoring, signalled tighter controls on water tankers and appealed for judicious public use as officials map contingency measures through to summer 2027.

IMD revision raises alarm

The IMD’s downward revision to 90 per cent of the long-period average rainfall prompted senior BMC officials to convene a closed‑door meeting to assess supply options and plan for the possibility of deficient rains in the catchment areas. “While it is too early to take any steps, the recent forecast of 90 per cent of the average rainfall is concerning because we must ensure that Mumbai has sufficient water in its lakes until the next monsoon season even if we do not receive rainfall in the lakes,” a senior official privy to the developments told The Indian Express.

Current stocks and what 45 days mean

Mumbai sources its drinking water entirely from seven lakes- Upper Vaitarna, Modak Sagar, Tansa, Middle Vaitarna, Bhatsa, Vehar and Tulsi- with a combined capacity of 14.47 lakh million litres. These reservoirs feed a citywide supply of around 3,950 million litres per day (MLD). On Tuesday (June 2), total stock across the seven lakes fell to 15% of capacity, equal to about 2.21 lakh million litres. With each percentage point of lake stock reportedly sufficient for roughly three days of supply, the current level provides approximately 45 days of water at present usage rates, a report by The Indian Express stated.

BMC emergency steps and consumer advisories

In response, the BMC has ordered “intense monitoring” of lake catchments and water filling points, and instructed tighter regulation of water tankers to ensure equitable distribution and prevent price gouging. “We are intensely monitoring the water filling points and regulating the water tankers to ensure that prices do not breach normal levels as demand increases. Additionally, we are seeking to appeal to citizens to use water more judiciously and issue advisories,” sources told The Indian Express. A 10% water cut that came into force on May 15 remains in place; officials said no further cut has been decided yet but decisions will follow monitoring over the next two to three months.

India’s richest civic body BMC presents record Rs 80,952-cr budget

Mumbai’s Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), India’s wealthiest municipal body, has earlier tabled its highest-ever budget of Rs 80,952.56 crore for FY 2026–27, an 8.77% increase over the previous year’s Rs 74,427.41 crore. The budget, presented by Municipal Commissioner Bhushan Gagrani, prioritises infrastructure and urban development, with capital expenditure pegged at Rs 48,164.28 crore (11.59% rise), accounting for nearly 60% of the total outlay and funding mega-projects like the Coastal Road (North), bridge upgrades, water-supply enhancement and sustainable urban initiatives. Revenue income is estimated at Rs 51,510.94 crore (up 19.35%), with compensation cess for octroi abolition (Rs 15,550 crore) and property tax (Rs 5,200 crore) as key sources. The budget also allocates Rs 4,248 crore for education, up from Rs 3,674 crore and Rs 1,000 crore for BEST, while projecting a modest surplus of Rs 89.84 crore, reinforcing BMC’s position as Asia’s richest civic body and a financial powerhouse far exceeding the budgets of several Indian states.

El Nino and evaporation risk

Officials cited the evolving El Niño weather system as an added concern because it tends to bring warmer conditions that could raise evaporation from lakes. “If the lakes do not receive adequate rain and additionally the city experiences intense heat during October, it could further lead to faster evaporation of lake water. This could create a concerning situation during Summers of 2027,” an official warned, underscoring the compound risk of deficient rainfall and higher temperatures.

Contingency planning and monitoring window

The BMC has asked officials to closely watch rainfall over the lake catchment areas during the next two months, a critical window that will indicate whether the city can rely on early monsoon replenishment. “Generally, Mumbai receives adequate rain over the catchment area in the first two months with the excess rain flowing away over the next weeks. If that happens, then we may not face any difficulties even if rain is deficient from the typical normals. However, we cannot rule out the possibility of inadequate rain, which may not even fill up the dams. Therefore, there is a need to be prepared for any circumstances,” the BMC official said.

Why Mumbai is rain‑dependent?

Mumbai lacks alternate potable water sources and depends heavily on monsoon refill of its seven lakes. The seasonal rains between June and September replenish reservoirs that sustain the city year‑round via the distribution network. This dependence magnifies vulnerability to seasonal shortfalls, making forecast revisions and early monitoring essential for planning.

If the next two months show below‑normal catchment inflows, the BMC may widen water cuts, intensify tanker regulation, impose stricter penalties for hoarding and consider demand‑management measures such as differential supply schedules for localities. Officials are also likely to explore longer‑term measures including augmentation of storage, augmentation of alternative sources and demand reduction campaigns, though these would take time to implement.

With a tenuous 45‑day buffer and an IMD forecast pointing to below‑normal monsoon rainfall, Mumbai faces a testing year for water security. For now, the BMC’s emphasis is on vigilant monitoring, equitable distribution and public cooperation while it finalises contingency steps over the coming weeks.