Delay in rainfall caused by ‘El Nino’ and a decline in water levels in the dams supplying Mumbai have forced the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) to undertake various precautionary measures, including temporary disconnection of water connections for all construction sites and swimming pools. The move was taken to ensure the available water stock in Mumbai city, which currently requires approximately 4,664 million litres per Day (MLD) of water, lasts longer.

The municipal body has already imposed a 10% water cut across Mumbai since 15 May.

Furthermore, to ensure the conservation of drinking water, necessary restrictions on non-drinking water usage will be imposed starting Wednesday, June 17, the BMC said in a press note.

Additionally, a 20% water cut has been implemented for industrial, commercial, and sports club establishments.

The Municipal Corporation administration has warned of stern action against anyone found misusing or wasting the drinking water supplied by the BMC.

In accordance with the directives of the Water Resources Department of the Maharashtra government, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has initiated water conservation measures as part of its drinking water management strategy.

Accordingly, the Hydraulic Engineer’s Department of the BMC has issued a detailed circular outlining the measures to be implemented during the water cut period.

The municipal body has also advised organisations managing public toilets and sanitation facilities to maximise the use of tanker or borewell water and conserve drinking water.

Water from borewells or wells should be used for activities such as vehicle washing, watering plants in parks, and cleaning roads or premises, it said.

The circular also directs establishments such as Central Railway, Western Railway, RCF, HPCL, BPCL, the Navy, MIDC, and BPT to reuse treated water from Sewage Treatment Plants (STPs)–including the Colaba STP–for secondary and operational purposes, it added.

The Municipal Corporation administration has also warned that action will be taken against anyone found misusing the drinking water supplied by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation.

Dams supplying Mumbai at only 10.35%

The metropolis is supplied with an average of 4,100 MLD daily.

Water levels in the dams supplying Mumbai stand at only 10.35% as of June 16, according to news agency ANI.

With the delay in the monsoon, the BMC faces the challenge of stretching this limited water supply to last as long as possible, it said.