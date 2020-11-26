Mumbai terror attacks: Tributes pour in on 12th anniversary of 26/11

Today, many Indian and as well as global leaders paid tributes to people who lost their lives in the worst terror attack on India. (File Photo)

26/11 terror attacks: Today marks the 12th anniversary of the worst terror attack in Mumbai carried out by Pakistan-based terrorist group Lashkar-e-Taiba. That carnage claimed the lives of 166 people, including 18 security personnel. It was on this day in November 2008, ten Lashkar-e-Taiba terrorists arrived through sea and opened fire, killing over 150 and injuring many during the 60-hour siege in Mumbai. Among the places the terrorists targeted were the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (known as CST), the Oberoi Trident, the Taj Mahal Hotel, Leopold Cafe, Cama Hospital and the Nariman House Jewish community centre, now renamed Nariman Light House.

Today, many Indian and as well as global leaders paid tributes to people who lost their lives in the worst terror attack on India. In a tweet, Home Minister Amit Shah said: “I pay tribute to all those who lost their lives in Mumbai 26/11 terror attacks and convey condolences to their families. Heartfelt tributes to the brave security personnel who faced the terrorists in these attacks. The nation will always be grateful to your bravery and sacrifice.”

Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu also paid tributes to the martyrs of the terror attacks and said it is time for the world to come together to isolate nations supporting and sponsoring terrorism. He expressed solidarity with families who were victims of the dastardly terror attack. “I pay my tributes to the martyrs of the 26/11 Mumbai terror attack. Nation will always remember their valour and sacrifice,” the Vice President Secretariat tweeted quoting VP Naidu.

Tributes also poured in from people from different countries including Israel and the United States. PTI reported that Israelis were holding ceremonies to pay respects to the victims of the 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks. They condemned Pakistan-sponsored terrorism and demanded that the perpetrators of the carnage be brought to justice. Israelis, Indian students and caregivers paid respects to the victims in Jerusalem, Rehovot and Tel Aviv on Wednesday and ceremonies are planned in Beersheva and Eilat on Thursday, the report said.

“Israel opposes every country that provides financial and logistical support to terrorists. Peaceful countries should come together to boycott diplomatically and financially those countries that support terrorism. This will help deter acts of terror,” Isaac Solomon from the southern Israeli coastal city of Eilat told PTI. “It is a matter of pride for us Israelis to have a peaceful country like India as our friend. We pray that our friendship continues to grow strong,” he said.

On Wednesday, US State Department deputy spokesman Cale Brown asserted that America stands with India and remains resolute in the fight against terrorism. He said that the US was committed to hold the perpetrators of the heinous 26/11 terror attacks accountable to ensure justice for the victims.

“November 26 marks the 12th anniversary of the terrorist attacks in Mumbai. Through the Rewards for Justice programme, we seek to ensure that all those responsible for this heinous attack face justice,” Brown said. “On the 12th anniversary of the 26/11 Mumbai attack, the US reaffirms its commitment to holding the perpetrators accountable and ensuring justice for the victims, including six Americans. Standing alongside our Indian partners, we remain resolute in the fight against terrorism,” Brown said.

Among 174 casualties, 4 were from Israel and 6 were from the US.