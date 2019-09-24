Mumbai: Staircase of building in Khar collapses, 10-yr-old feared trapped

Rescue operations are underway and no injuries have been reported yet.

A portion of a building in Mumbai collapsed on Tuesday afternoon. The staircase of the building, which is situated in Khar (West), collapsed around 2.20 pm on Tuesday, news agency PTI reported. The building is close to the Khar Gymkhana.

Rescue operations are underway and no injuries have been reported yet. National Disaster Response Force and fire brigade teams have been rushed to the spot.

“No casualty has been reported so far and efforts are underway to clear the debris,” a fire official told PTI.

Bandra West MLA Asish Shelar said that the agencies had pulled out 20 people out of the debris. A 10-year-old girl is still feared trapped under the rubble.

Staircase of Bhole Apartments , @ 13th & 17th Cross Rd Khar collapsed @ 1 pm. BMC, Police, NDRF, Firebrigade, Adani Elec responded quikly w 50 staff, 3 JCB & 2 Poclain. 20 ppl rescued. Efforts in full swing 2 rescue girl frm debris. — ashish shelar (@ShelarAshish) September 24, 2019

Four fire engines and rescue vans are present at the spot. Police personnel and local civic officials are also assisting in the rescue operations.

In July, a 100-year old building in Dongri area of the city had collapsed killing 12 and injuring several others. The incident had brought to light the poor state of some of the buildings in Mumbai. A couple of months ahead of the tragic accident, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation had identified 499 buildings as ‘dangerous’. The civic agency had marked 619 under the same category last year. Maharashtra chief minister Devendra Fadnavis had ordered a probe into the incident after reports emerged that BMC had ordered the demolition of the building two years ago. Congress party had slammed the state government over the incident. Speaking to ANI, Congress leader Milind Deora said, “This is, unfortunately, something that happens in Mumbai every year during monsoon. You’ll see walls collapse, there are potholes on roads where people die, young boys fall into manholes. Mumbaikars must ask what the govt is doing.”

This is a developing story. More details are awaited.