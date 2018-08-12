Mumbai shocker! IT professional dies after falling off 6th floor of Santacruz building

The deceased Tejas Dubey fell from the open window of his friend Rohit Sinha’s flat in PKArch building in Vakola on Friday.

In a shocking incident, a 32-year-old IT professional died after falling off the sixth floor of a residential building in Mumbai’s Santacruz suburb. As per TOI report, the deceased Tejas Dubey fell from the open window of his friend Rohit Sinha’s flat in PKArch building in Vakola on Friday. The window that he fell off from had no grilles. Police say that the preliminary reports suggested him as drunk at the time of the incident. According to Times of India, Tejas worked in Belgium and had come to Mumbai the previous night to give her a surprise on her birthday. His wife lives in Pune.

A police official said that Dubey had returned from Belgium on Thursday. After reaching his friend’s flat, he went to sleep in his room after reportedly being exhausted due to jet lag following a 12-14 hour flight. Dubey went near the open French window at around 5:30 am yesterday and his fall may have been because of sleepiness, say cops.

According to TOI, Dubey was planning to stay at his friend’s place for a day and then visit Pune for his wife’s birthday. The flat was rented by his friend. Around midnight on Friday, Rohit Sinha and another common friend of Dubey picked him from Mumbai International Airport and headed to Sinha’s 2 BHK accommodation.

The trio talked till 3 AM, after which the common friend left for his home in Oshiwara. Dubey and Sinha decided to go to bed. Mumbai police were quoted as saying by TOI that the bed was next to the window, so when Dubey woke up around 5:30 AM, he lost his balance in the dark and fell out of the window.

The watchman informed Sinha and Dubey was taken to the hospital. He was declared dead there. His family was informed and the body was sent for autopsy. Police said that they are awaiting a report from the state forensic science laboratory on whether Dubey and his friends had been drinking before the incident. Vakola police have registered a case of accidental death and investigation is underway.