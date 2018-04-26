Mumbai shamed again! 14-year-old girl allegedly molested on a running train by a 33-year-old passenger

A 14-year-old girl was allegedly molested on a running train by a 33-year-old passenger today, police said.

The accused, identified as Arvind Dutta, was arrested after the train reached the CSMT this morning. The girl was travelling in the Mumbai-bound Deccan Queen express from Pune along with her parents, a Government Railway Police (GRP) official said.

He said Dutta allegedly touched the teenage girl inappropriately between Matunga and Dadar stations. The co-passengers tried to get hold of Dutta after the girl raised an alarm, however, he rushed to the washroom of the compartment and locked himself in, the official said. “As the train reached the CSMT, the parents of the girl informed the GRP. GRP personnel forced Dutta out of the washroom and arrested him,” said the official.

He has been booked under section 354 A (Sexual harassment and punishment for sexual harassment) of the IPC and under relevant sections of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, he added. Further investigation is on.