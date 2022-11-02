Mumbai: Roof blown off, cars damaged in explosion at Dadar school; three injured 

Three people sustained injuries in a fire that broke out on the terrace of Chhabildas English Medium school in Mumbai on Wednesday following an LPG cylinder blast within the premises on Wednesday, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said. According to the civic body, two cars parked inside the school building located in Dadar area were also damaged.

The injured are being treated at the Sion Hospital and the fire is now under control, according to reports.

According to reports, three individuals, identified as Bharat Madhu Singh (26), Javed Ali (38), Gopal Nakul Sahu (50), were hurt in the incident after a part of the roof fell upon them.



Quoting Mumbai Fire department officials, India Today reported that the fire-fighters came to know about the incident at 5:21 am. The fire was contained in the assembly hall, located on the school’s second floor, as per reports.