Mumbai riots case: Court wants to hear cassettes from 1993 riots, but will they play?



The incident had happened at Suleman Bakery in South Mumbai. (IE)

Twenty-five years after the communal riots in Mumbai, the sessions court is set to hear two audio cassettes to decide bakery murder case in which seven police personnel have been accused of killing nine Muslim men. The Indian Express has reported that the cassettes have recordings of wireless messages received by the main police control room from areas where the riots took place.

The cassettes also contain the evidence on the chronology of events on January 9, 1993. In the incident, nine Muslim men were allegedly killed by police at Suleman Bakery in South Mumbai. However, the authorities have not checked the conditions of the cassettes yet, the report said.

These cassettes have been in a sealed cover for the last 15 years. According to records, one of the two tapes was heard in court after which both the cassettes were kept in a strong room on April 9, 2003.

However, the officials who are associated with the case doubt the condition of the cassettes. Speaking on it, sources told IE: “It may have been kept safely but whether or not it is still in working condition will have to be determined since these audio cassettes are old and would require a cool, dust-free environment to be preserved.”

According to the report, the sessions court on Thursday said: “If that compliance is not made, it is hereby directed that concerned official of sessions department shall compare contents of aforesaid audio cassettes with transcripts, if any relating to the same in presence of APP (prosecutor), defence counsel and concerned police person of Pydhonie police station, and submit report whether transcript is in line with contents of those audio cassettes….”

The report said that the police officials in Pydhonie will be responsible for bringing the equipment on which the cassettes can be played in the court. The incident had happened in 2003 but the FIR was filed only in 2001 at Pydhonie police station.

The case was registered after some witnesses including workers at the bakery, students and teachers of a nearby madrasa filed affidavits before the Justice B N Srikrishna Commission — which was set up to probe the riots.