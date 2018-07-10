Mumbai rains: Whose fault is this? BJP spokespersons Sambit Patra, Keshav Upadhye seen strugling in knee-deep water

The image tweeted by ANI shows Patra, holding his shoes in one hand and an umbrella in the other, while Upadhye points to something alongside him.

Two spokespersons of the BJP, the party currently ruling the BMC and Maharashtra state government, were seen struggling to wade through a water-logged street near the party’s Mumbai office. Party’s national spokesperson Sambit Patra and Maharashtra state spokesperson Keshav Upadhye are seen holding umbrellas and wading through the street on their way to Mumbai BJP’s office in Dadar East earlier today, news agency ANI reported. The image tweeted by ANI shows Patra, holding his shoes in one hand and an umbrella in the other, while Upadhye points to something alongside him.

The Opposition parties have criticised the Maharashtra government and BMC for failing to manage the rain situation.

As soon as the Maharashtra Legislative Assembly started its day’s proceedings, Leader of Opposition Radhakrishna Vikhe Patil sought to know what steps Fadnavis government was taking to ease hardships of people in Mumbai and its neighboring areas. Patil said that 300 mm rainfall was recorded in Mumbai, adding, that nearly 400 people were stranded and communication to 40 villages was cut off in Palghar.

Following heavy rains, Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Tuesday said that Maharashtra government is keeping a close watch on the situation in Mumbai and its neighboring areas, especially in Palghar district.

Apprising the Assembly about the situation, Fadanvis said that Palghar district has received unprecedented rainfall. He further informed the House that the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and the Navy are on standby, while the state disaster management cell is conducting operations on the ground.

As per the chief minister, waterlogging has been reported from 11 places and traffic diverted in three areas in Mumbai. The suburban western railway line has been affected due to waterlogging in the Vasai-Virar area.

The situation persisted once again this year even as the Birbum Municipal Corporation had laid special focus on road construction and related issues this year in the budget. The BMC had allocated around Rs 565 crore for Water and drainage management, while Rs 1202 crore were kept for development of scam hit road. The BMC, which presented a budget of Rs 27, 258 this year, is the richest Indian civic body.

Despite allocation of hefty budget, the rain situation has remained same in the city of Mumbai over the years. At least 5 people have lost their lives so far due to rain related incidents. Last year, more than 20 people had died in such incidents.