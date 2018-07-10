Mumbai rains, weather update today: Expect heavy rains, says IMD as downpour brings Maximum City to grinding halt

Streets remain water-logged, bringing to a halt vehicular as well as rail traffic resulting in huge inconvenience for daily commuters on Tuesday morning.

Mumbai rains, weather update today: The worst may not be over for Mumbai which has been witnessing incessant rainfall in the past few days, bringing life to a virtual standstill. The India Meteorological Department has predicted heavy to very heavy and extremely heavy rainfall at few places in the districts of Greater Mumbai, Thane, Raigad and Palghar today. Streets remain water-logged, bringing to a halt vehicular as well as rail traffic resulting in huge inconvenience for daily commuters on Tuesday morning.

As per latest reports, local train services which act as the lifeline of the maximum city, between Vasai and Virar have been suspended. “Due to heavy rains, Up and Down through line at Nala Sopara is halted. However, local trains on Western Suburbs are running late by 10 to 15 minutes between Virar to Churchgate,” Divisional Railway Manager of Western railway said in a Twitter post. “Water very high from rail level at Nallasopara following heavy water accumulation in adjoining areas of tracks,” Western Railway said.

“Services of AC local have been suspended today ie 10.07.2018 in view of very heavy rains & water logging at/around Nallasopara, till further information. Inconvenience is deeply regretted please,” the Western Railway said. The famous Dabbawalas of Mumbai have suspended their services for today. Areas like Byculla are also witnessing water-logging.

The rainfall of 170 mm (recorded in Colaba observatory for the Mumbai city) from 8.30 am Sunday morning till 8.30 am Monday was the highest in a 24-hour period during the current monsoon season, Metereological department’s deputy director general K S Hosalikar said.

From 8.30 am to 5.30 pm on Monday, the Colaba observatory recorded a rainfall of 104.8 mm. The Santacruz observatory, which records rainfall for suburban Mumbai, reported the downpour of 122 mm during the 24-hour period from 8.30 am Sunday and 75 mm from 8.30 am to 5.30 pm Monday.