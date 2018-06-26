Mumbai rains, weather news: 3 killed, 65-feet wall, road cave in, rail, traffic hit; IMD predicts more ‘heavy’ shower

In a bad news for Mumbaikars, incessant rain will continue as India Meteorological Department in its forecast for the maximum city predicted heavy shower and generally cloudy sky.

Mumbai rains, weather news: Three people lost their lives, 65-feet compound wall of a housing complex collapsed, road caved in, rail and vehicle traffic were affected as rains lashed Mumbai and adjacent Thane throughout Monday. In a bad news for Mumbaikars, incessant rain will continue as India Meteorological Department in its forecast for the maximum city predicted heavy shower and generally cloudy sky. In its report, the weather agency said the maximum temperature will be 27 degree Celsius and minimum will gown at 23 degree Celsius.

Two people were killed when a tree fell on them near the Metro Cinema in south Mumbai, an official from the disaster management unit of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said. A 13-year-old boy was killed and his parents were injured when a wall collapsed on their house at Wadol village in Thane around 2.15 am yesterday, the district civic body’s regional Disaster Management Cell Chief Santosh Kadam said.

More rains to pound Mumbai: While people in Delhi are desperately waiting for rains, Mumbai received 231.4 mm rainfall between Sunday and Monday. “The Santacruz weather station recorded 231.4 mm rainfall in the last 24 hours. So much rainfall is categorised as extremely heavy showers,” IMD Mumbai Director Ajay Kumar said. “These heavy showers are due to a cyclonic circulation over north Konkan and adjoining south Gujarat, and another circulation in the Bay of Bengal. We expect the rain activity to increase in the coming week, with scattered heavy to very heavy rain on June 27 and 28 in parts of north Konkan, including Mumbai,” an IMD official said.

BMC said they were ready: “Despite incessant rains, our measures to drain out water and micro manage flood prone areas worked well and people were not inconvenienced. Water-receding arrangements have got better,” Vijay Singhal, Additional Municipal Commissioner, BMC said, adding that three batches of the National Disaster Response Force, the Navy and the Coast Guard were on alert mode. “We have kept 142 BMC schools ready in case stranded people have to be provided shelter,” Singhal told reporters. Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray, whose party rules the BMC, reviewed the situation today. Thackeray said measures to ensure water was drained out from flooded areas had improved considerably.

Water-logging, traffic hit: Owing to the heavy showers, several parts of the city like Dharavi, Sion, Matunga, Hindmata, Malad, Kurla, Andheri subway, Bhandup, Worli and Lower Parel were flooded with water up to three feet, and vehicles stuck in some places. “Traffic was diverted from Sion, King’s Circle, National College in Bandra, Siddharth Hospital in Goregaon, Chembur Phatak, Pratiksha Nagar in Sion, Milan Subway in Santacruz and Powai area of the city,” a BMC statement said.

A container broke down on a bridge at suburban Vikhroli near the Eastern Express Highway today, because of which vehicular movement was slow, police said. Local train services of the Central Railway (CR), Western Railway (WR) and on the Harbour Line corridor were running late by 5 to 10 minutes, officials said. “There is some water accumulation at Sion due to the rain but trains are running on all three lines of the CR (main line, harbour and trans-harbour) with a slight delay of 5 to 7 minutes,” CR Chief Public Relations Officer Sunil Udasi said. The Western Railway in a tweet said, “WR Suburban trains are running with no disruption. There is slight delay due to low visibility in some areas due to rains.” Certain diversions were made due to water-logging on few routes of bus services of the Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport (BEST), an official said.

Incidents of collapses: A 65-feet compound wall of a housing complex in Thane city collapsed today, crushing two cars and another vehicle, he said. A BMC statement said seven cases of house and wall collapses were reported but there were no reports of casualties in any of these cases. A portion of the road at Anandilal Podar Marg, Marine Lines caved in following heavy rainfall in the city.