Mumbai rains LIVE Updates: Heavy downpour, waterlogging throw life out of gear, NDRF deployed

Mumbai is receiving heavy rains since last two days. Several areas have been inundated due to continuous downpour.

Mumbai rains Live update today, Mumbai weather forecast today: Heavy rains in Mumbai have caused waterlogging in several areas and disrupted normal life in the city. The city is witnessing intense spell of rain for the last two days. News agency ANI reported that Gandhi Market area in Sion was inundated after rainfall last night. As many as 17 flights were diverted to nearby airports due to low visibility at the Mumbai airport. According to the IMD, Mumbai, Thane and Navi Mumbai are likely to receive heavy to very heavy rainfall in the next 24 hours. The weather department has issued an orange for the next 48 hours. “We have issued an orange alert for Raigad, Ratnagiri and Sindhudurg districts. An orange alert is merely a warning for authorities to get prepared, while a red alert directs them to take action as the situation might turn severe. Heavy to very heavy rainfall is likely in Mumbai, Thane, and Raigad districts, while extremely heavy rainfall is likely at isolated places in Palghar district,” an IMD official told PTI.

The IMD said that Colaba observatory recorded 19.1 mm rain in the 24 hours ending 8.30 am on Friday, while the Santacruz weather station recorded 44 mm rainfall during that period. The last two days of rainfall in Mumbai caused water-logging in several parts of the city, including Sion, Matunga, Mahim, Andheri, Malad and Dahisar, which led to traffic snarls at several major junctions.