Mumbai rains LIVE: Mumbai-Goa highway closed for traffic after incessant rains trigger landslides in Raigad

Mumbai rains return to city. Several areas including Western Expressway Highway waterlogged.

Mumbai weather forecast today, Mumbai rains news: Mumbai weather has once taken an ugly turn as heavy rains lashed the city throughout the Friday night, causing water-logging in several areas. The normal life was badly hit as and movement of rail and road traffic was disrupted due to continuous downpour. The IMD has issued a red alert for Mumbai, the west and central Maharashtra, including the ghats. It has predicted heavy to very heavy rainfall in Mumbai on Saturday and Sunday. According to news agency ANI, the Western Express Highway was waterlogged after heavy rainfall in Jogeshwari. The movement of the traffic on the expressway was halted following rains.

The weather department said that Friday’s rains have made Mumbai’s monsoon to go past the 2,000 mm mark which is 91.39% of the total required rainfall. The IMD’s Santacruz weather station in suburbs said that it recorded 43.4 mm rainfall in the last 24 hours, ending 8.30 am on Friday. During the same period, the weather station at Colaba in south Mumbai recorded 21.2 mm rainfall.

