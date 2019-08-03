Mumbai rains LIVE: Mumbai-Goa highway closed for traffic after incessant rains trigger landslides in Raigad

Mumbai weather forecast today, Mumbai rains news: Mumbai weather has once taken an ugly turn as heavy rains lashed the city throughout the Friday night, causing water-logging in several areas. The normal life was badly hit as and movement of rail and road traffic was disrupted due to continuous downpour. The IMD has issued a red alert for Mumbai, the west and central Maharashtra, including the ghats. It has predicted heavy to very heavy rainfall in Mumbai on Saturday and Sunday. According to news agency ANI, the Western Express Highway was waterlogged after heavy rainfall in Jogeshwari. The movement of the traffic on the expressway was halted following rains.
The weather department said that Friday’s rains have made Mumbai’s monsoon to go past the 2,000 mm mark which is 91.39% of the total required rainfall. The IMD’s Santacruz weather station in suburbs said that it recorded 43.4 mm rainfall in the last 24 hours, ending 8.30 am on Friday. During the same period, the weather station at Colaba in south Mumbai recorded 21.2 mm rainfall.
According to private weather forecaster Skymet, in July, Mumbai has recorded 1451 mm of rains. The city is likely to break the July 2014 record of 1468.5 mm. The weather agency added that Mumbai airport operations are running normally but with slight delays. Arrivals are delayed by 5 minutes and departures by 30 minutes.
The Mumbai-Goa national highway has been shut for traffic following a landslide caused by rainfall near Mauje Dhamandevi village in Raigarh. The whole stretch of the highway has been closed as road-clearing operation is underway.
The IMD has predicted intense rainfall in Mumbai on Saturday and Sunday due to a low-pressure area over the Bay of Bengal. Warnings for inclement weather were issued for areas along the west coast by the IMD.
The Met office predicted that Delhi will continue to receive light-to-moderate rainfall for three-four days as the axis of the monsoon trough has shifted further north. Delhi has not witnessed a single spell of heavy rainfall this monsoon. Though the IMD had issued an alert for intense showers on July 25 and 26, vast stretches of the city remained dry.
Waterlogging in Malad area of Mumbai following incessant rainfall in the region. Mumbai is receing rains since Friday morning.
According to news agency ANI, all government schools have been asked to remain closed in Thane on Saturday. Thane Municipal Corporation has issued the orders in view of continuous rainfall in the city.
According to the weather department, Mumbai has so far received 91.39% of the total required rainfall this monsoon season. On Friday, the IMD’s Santacruz weather station recorded 43.4 mm rainfall while Colaba in south Mumbai recorded 21.2 mm rainfall.
The IMD has predicted heavy to very heavy rainfall in Mumbai in the next 48 hours. The weather department has issued a red alert for the city.
Mumbai, the country's commercial capital, continues to get intermittent showers this monsoon. The worst-hit were Thane and Ratnagiri with towns of Ulhasnagar, Murbad, Badlapur, Tiwala, Vangani, Khed, Mangaon, Mandangad, Chiplun and surroundings practically submerged.
The Western Express Highway was waterlogged after heavy rainfall in Jogeshwari last night. The movement of traffic on the highway was stopped following the rains.