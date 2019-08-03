Mumbai rains LIVE: Mumbai-Goa highway closed for traffic after incessant rains trigger landslides in Raigad

  1. Home
Updated:Aug 03, 2019 10:19:59 am

Mumbai weather forecast, Mumbai rains live updates, Mumbai rains news: The Western Express Highway was waterlogged after heavy rainfall in Jogeshwari. Mumbai is receiving heavy rains since Friday night.

Mumbai weather forecast today, Mumbai rains news: Mumbai weather has once taken an ugly turn as heavy rains lashed the city throughout the Friday night, causing water-logging in several areas. The normal life was badly hit as and movement of rail and road traffic was disrupted due to continuous downpour. The IMD has issued a red alert for Mumbai, the west and central Maharashtra, including the ghats. It has predicted heavy to very heavy rainfall in Mumbai on Saturday and Sunday. According to news agency ANI, the Western Express Highway was waterlogged after heavy rainfall in Jogeshwari. The movement of the traffic on the expressway was halted following rains.

The weather department said that Friday’s rains have made Mumbai’s monsoon to go past the 2,000 mm mark which is 91.39% of the total required rainfall. The IMD’s Santacruz weather station in suburbs said that it recorded 43.4 mm rainfall in the last 24 hours, ending 8.30 am on Friday. During the same period, the weather station at Colaba in south Mumbai recorded 21.2 mm rainfall.

Read More

Live Blog

Highlights

    10:08 (IST)03 Aug 2019
    Mumbai rains to break 2014 record of 1468.5 mm rainfall

    According to private weather forecaster Skymet, in July, Mumbai has recorded 1451 mm of rains. The city is likely to break the July 2014 record of 1468.5 mm. The weather agency added that Mumbai airport operations are running normally but with slight delays. Arrivals are delayed by 5 minutes and departures by 30 minutes.

    10:03 (IST)03 Aug 2019
    Mumbai rains Live Updates: Mumbai-Goa highway closed after landslide

    The Mumbai-Goa national highway has been shut for traffic following a landslide caused by rainfall near Mauje Dhamandevi village in Raigarh. The whole stretch of the highway has been closed as road-clearing operation is underway.

    09:51 (IST)03 Aug 2019
    Mumbai weather forecast: Intense rainfall in Mumbai today

    The IMD has predicted intense rainfall in Mumbai on Saturday and Sunday due to a low-pressure area over the Bay of Bengal. Warnings for inclement weather were issued for areas along the west coast by the IMD.

    09:50 (IST)03 Aug 2019
    Delhi rains: Light-to-moderate rainfall like today

    The Met office predicted that Delhi will continue to receive light-to-moderate rainfall for three-four days as the axis of the monsoon trough has shifted further north. Delhi has not witnessed a single spell of heavy rainfall this monsoon. Though the IMD had issued an alert for intense showers on July 25 and 26, vast stretches of the city remained dry.

    09:48 (IST)03 Aug 2019
    Mumbai rains: Waterlogging in Malad area

    Waterlogging in Malad area of Mumbai following incessant rainfall in the region. Mumbai is receing rains since Friday morning.

    09:46 (IST)03 Aug 2019
    Mumbai rains news: Schools shut in Thane

    According to news agency ANI, all government schools have been asked to remain closed in Thane on Saturday. Thane Municipal Corporation has issued the orders in view of continuous rainfall in the city.

    09:45 (IST)03 Aug 2019
    Mumbai rains 2019: 91.39% monsoon in Mumbai

    According to the weather department, Mumbai has so far received 91.39% of the total required rainfall this monsoon season. On Friday, the IMD’s Santacruz weather station recorded 43.4 mm rainfall while Colaba in south Mumbai recorded 21.2 mm rainfall.

    09:44 (IST)03 Aug 2019
    Mumbai rains forecasr: IMD warns of very heavy rainfall in next 48 hours

    The IMD has predicted heavy to very heavy rainfall in Mumbai in the next 48 hours. The weather department has issued a red alert for the city.

    09:43 (IST)03 Aug 2019
    Rains return to Mumbai

    Mumbai, the country's commercial capital, continues to get intermittent showers this monsoon. The worst-hit were Thane and Ratnagiri with towns of Ulhasnagar, Murbad, Badlapur, Tiwala, Vangani, Khed, Mangaon, Mandangad, Chiplun and surroundings practically submerged.

    09:16 (IST)03 Aug 2019
    Mumbai rains news: Western Express Highway waterlogged

    The Western Express Highway was waterlogged after heavy rainfall in Jogeshwari last night. The movement of traffic on the highway was stopped following the rains.

    Mumbai rains news, Mumbai rains live updates Mumbai rains: Rains have return to Mumbai, disrupting normal life. Mumbai is likely to receive heavy to very rainsfall on Saturday and Sunday.Mumbai rains 2019: Rains have returned to Mumbai after a week-long dry spell. Mumbai and other coastal districts are receiving heavy to very heavy rains since Friday morning. The Western Express Highway, stretching from the suburb of Dahisar to Bandra, was waterlogged after rains last night. Several areas in the city were also waterlogged, as a result, the normal life was badly hit. According to the local administration, local rivers are flooded and other water bodies are overflowing into residential areas. The busy Mumbai-Goa Highway was also blocked after a landslide near Poladpur. Heavy rain also lashed Palghar, Pune and Nashik on Friday, with the IMD forecasting similar weather for Saturday and Sunday in the entire coastal regions including Mumbai.
