Mumbai rains update LIVE: 2 dead, IMD issues fresh warning, asks people to remain indoors

IMD has forecasted that Mumbai and its adjoining areas will witness rainfall till Monday.

Mumbai rains update LIVE: India’s financial capital Mumbai received its first monsoon rainfall on June 10. The Indian Meteorological Department has advised people to remain indoors. It has also asked the fishermen not to venture in the sea off the Konkan and Goan coast till June 12. BMC has cancelled leaves of all its senior officials over the weekend. Earlier this week, IMD predicted heavy rainfall in the city over the weekend. The Indian Meteorological Department had predicted monsoon will reach Mumbai by June 10.

According to IMD, the amount of rain recorded at different places of Coastal Maharashtra till 08:30 hours were – Malvan (491mm), Vengurla (266 mm), Bhiwandi (210 mm), Murud (134 mm), Panvel (131.6 mm), Ratnagiri (102.4 mm), Harnai (104.0 mm), Guhagar (110 mm). Mumbai’s Andheri area witnessed waterlogging after heavy rainfall lashed the city. Local people have also blamed the local government authorities for the situation.

At least two persons have lost their lives due to heavy rain in Mumbai. One person was electrocuted while another was killed due to a lightning strike.

Moreover, ‘Maximum city’ Mumbai had a big relief on June 2, as pre-monsoon showers hit the city, bringing respite to the Mumbaikars. Heavy rains along with strong winds lashed several parts of Mumbai and neighbouring areas on June 2.

Meanwhile, fresh advisory on June 10 says, heavy rain at a few places with very heavy rain at isolated places likely over south Konkan and Goa, heavy to very heavy at isolated places over north Konkan, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram and Tripura, Vidarbha and Gangetic, West Bengal. Also, heavy rain warning has been issued a few places over coastal Karnataka, Uttarakhand, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Assam, Meghalaya, South central Maharashtra, Kerala.