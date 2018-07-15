Mumbai rains update: City witnesses heavy downpour, high tides

High tide in Mumbai as city witnesses heavy rainfall (Image: ANI)

Mumbai rains update: Several parts of Mumbai and its adjoining areas were lashed by rains. Areas like Thane, Kalyan, Dombivoli received incessant rainfalls since morning. The Indian Meteorological Department has issued a warning for intermittent downpour, forecasting heavy to very heavy rainfall at isolated areas today. Nagpur, Ratnagiri, Mumbai, Gondia, Chandrapur and Brahmagiri are likely to receive heavy rainfall today, while Pune, Nashik and Jalgaon will receive moderate rains. The city is also faced highest tide of the season of about 4.97 metres. In view of the IMD’s prediction, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has asked its officials to remain on alert. The BMC also closed the floodgates to prevent seawater from entering the city during high tides.

Watch High tide in Mumbai as city witnesses heavy rainfall

High tide in Mumbai as heavy rain lashes the city. #MumbaiRains pic.twitter.com/XS7AYST1an — ANI (@ANI) July 15, 2018

Meanwhile, amid heavy rainfall, the Western Railway has launched safety audit of all the 445 bridges in Mumbai suburban section. The railway zone is also conducting safety audit of bridges and tracks to avoid any kind of mishap.

With the prediction of heavy downpour, the low lying areas may witness waterlogging. According to the Times of India, the Arabian sea threw around 361 tonnes of garbage on the city’s beaches on Friday and Saturday. However, the BMC managed to clear 226 km of garbage from just 10 kilometre of an interconnected stretch of Juhu and Versova beaches.