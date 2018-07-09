WATCH| Mumbai Rains turn deadly! Woman crushed to death under bus after hitting pothole on water-logged Kalyan road

In the video, the woman can be seen holding an umbrella to protect herself and her co-rider from the rain. (Twitter)

Mumbai rains: In an extremely tragic incident, a woman was crushed to death when she fell prey to a speeding moving bus in Kalyan near Mumbai. The fateful incident happened in Kalyan’s Shivaji Chowk on Saturday morning when the woman, Manisha Bhoir, who was riding pillion on a bike, fell off after it hit a pothole on a water-logged street in the city. The incident was caught on a CCTV camera. In the video, the woman can be seen holding an umbrella to protect herself and her co-rider from the rain. As per NDTV, Manisha Bhoir was returning home from a school in Thane where she worked, when the accident happened. As the bike skid over a pothole, both she and the co-rider were thrown-off the bike to their right.

Within seconds, the rear wheel of the speeding bus ran over Manisha Bhoir. The video shows passers-by rush to pull her out, but she came under the bus in no time and started bleeding profusely. She was then taken to the hospital where she was declared dead. A case has been registered against the bus driver under IPC and motor vehicle act.

This horrific accident is reflective of the condition of the financial capital of India in the monsoon season. Even on Monday, torrential rains have lashed the megapolis and its neighbouring areas, flooding streets, rail tracks and crippling life in the city. Vehicles on many roads were seen crawling because of the rain and low visibility, while potholes have compounded the problem.

Railway services have also been hampered on all the lines of suburban railway. According to a Western Railway official, movement of trains on some tracks, which got submerged, had to be stopped but services continued on other tracks with restricted speed. There was also heavy water-logging in the central areas of Kurla, Sion and Dadar. Mira Road (in adjoining Thane district), and Nallasopara and Vasai (in Palghar district) were largely affected due to the heavy showers. Trains under Central Railway were moving slow, but no service was cancelled, reported PTI.