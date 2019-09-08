Mumbai rains today Live: IMD predicts heavy rainfall in city, BMC asks residents to stay indoors

IMD has predicted heavy rainfall in Mumbai on Sunday. (File Photo. PTI)

Rains in Mumbai Today, Mumbai Weather Forecast Live: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted heavy rainfall in Mumbai and its adjoining areas on Sunday. Mumbai is witnessing another spell of rains, the third time this monsoon, bringing the city to a standstill situation with disruption in road and rail traffic and flights. The weather department has said that heavy rains will lash Mumbai and Thane for the next 24 hours. For Palghar, the Met office has issued a forecast of heavy rain at isolated places on Sunday and Monday. The Santacruz observatory said that it recorded 46.8 mm of rain between 8.30 am to 5.30 pm on Saturday. The Colaba observatory recorded 49.6 mm rain at the same time. The IMD’s Thane-Belapur observatory recorded 31.2 mm of rainfall and Dahanu 50.4 mm. In view of the IMD’s forecast of heavy rains, the BMC has advised people to keep away from the Arabian Sea, beaches and creeks. The residents have been asked to stay indoors and keep a strict watch on developments. The last week’s rains flooded the Mithi River, forcing rescue agencies to shift around 1,400 people to safety in Kurla’s Krantinagar and Bail Bazar areas where water seeped into their homes. Another 2,300 people stranded at various locations were put in temporary shelters in different parts of the city in view of the bad weather. The last week’s downpour also claimed five lives including two BMC officials.

Read More