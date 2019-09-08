Mumbai rains today Live: IMD predicts heavy rainfall in city, BMC asks residents to stay indoors

  1. Home
Updated:Sep 08, 2019 8:01:59 am

Mumbai Weather Forecast, Heavy Rains Live Update: The IMD has predicted heavy rainfall in Mumbai and its adjoining areas on Sunday.

Mumbai Rains Live, Rains in Mumbai TodayIMD has predicted heavy rainfall in Mumbai on Sunday. (File Photo. PTI)

Rains in Mumbai Today, Mumbai Weather Forecast Live: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted heavy rainfall in Mumbai and its adjoining areas on Sunday. Mumbai is witnessing another spell of rains, the third time this monsoon, bringing the city to a standstill situation with disruption in road and rail traffic and flights. The weather department has said that heavy rains will lash Mumbai and Thane for the next 24 hours. For Palghar, the Met office has issued a forecast of heavy rain at isolated places on Sunday and Monday. The Santacruz observatory said that it recorded 46.8 mm of rain between 8.30 am to 5.30 pm on Saturday. The Colaba observatory recorded 49.6 mm rain at the same time. The IMD’s Thane-Belapur observatory recorded 31.2 mm of rainfall and Dahanu 50.4 mm. In view of the IMD’s forecast of heavy rains, the BMC has advised people to keep away from the Arabian Sea, beaches and creeks. The residents have been asked to stay indoors and keep a strict watch on developments. The last week’s rains flooded the Mithi River, forcing rescue agencies to shift around 1,400 people to safety in Kurla’s Krantinagar and Bail Bazar areas where water seeped into their homes. Another 2,300 people stranded at various locations were put in temporary shelters in different parts of the city in view of the bad weather. The last week’s downpour also claimed five lives including two BMC officials.

Mumbai Rains Live: Mumbai Weather Forecast Live Updates

    08:01 (IST)08 Sep 2019
    Mumbai rains live

    On Saturday, the IMD’s Santacruz observatory recorded 46.8 mm of rain between 8.30 am to 5.30 pm while the figure for the Colaba unit was 49.6 mm. The Thane-Belapur observatory recorded 31.2 mm of rainfall and Dahanu 50.4 mm.

    07:43 (IST)08 Sep 2019
    Heavy rains in Mumbai likely today

    Mumbai and its adjoining areas are likely to receive showers on Sunday, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted. It said that Thane will also receive rainfall in the next 24 hours. Palghar, it has issued a forecast of heavy rain at isolated places on Sunday and Monday.

    Mumbai rains live news Mumbai rains: Residents wade through a flooded street, following heavy rains in low lying area of Dadar, in Mumbai. (PTI Photo)Last week, at least five persons were killed in different rain-related incidents in Mumbai as it received heavy rains, thus paralysing the city for the third time this monsoon. According to the BrihanMumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) Disaster Control dats, the city recorded 127.9 mm (season's total - 2,263.2 mm), the eastern suburbs got 173.4 mm (3,006.3 mm) and the western suburbs notched 186.0 mm (2,765.1 mm) alone on Wednesday. The average for the city and suburbs stood at 102.73 mm and 114.79 mm, respectively. The monsoon's total average stood at 2,358 mm (nearly 114% of the annual rainfall).
