Mumbai rains LIVE: Santacruz records 36.6 mm rainfall in last three hours

Updated:Jun 29, 2019 1:01:35 pm

Mumbai rain LIVE updates: In view of the heavy rainfall forecast by IMD, the Central Railway (CR) has cancelled some express or passenger trains, especially those between Mumbai and Pune.

Mumbai rain: Heavy rains continued to lash Mumbai and its adjoining areas for the second consecutive day on Saturday as the MeT department has predicted heavy rains for the next 72 hours. At least three persons have died while other five have been reported injured in rain-related incidents of wall collapse in Mumbai.

According to the IMD, latest satellite images show active monsoon conditions prevailing over the west coast with deep westerlies. The Colaba observatory has recorded 81.2 mm rainfall and the Santacruz weather station recorded 234.8 mm rainfall in the last 24 hours. In view of the heavy rainfall forecast by IMD, the Central Railway (CR) has cancelled some express or passenger trains, especially those between Mumbai and Pune.

Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) officials said that 39 incidents of short circuit, 104 incidents of uprooting of trees or falling of tree branches were reported from various parts of Mumbai.

12:49 (IST)29 Jun 2019
Santacruz records nearly 37 mm rainfall in last three hours

According to IMD, Santacruz has received heavy rainfall of 36.6 mm rainfall in the last three hours while rainfall of 34.4 mm was recorded at Colaba from 8.30 am to 11.30 am on Saturday.

12:34 (IST)29 Jun 2019
Trains cancelled on Mumbai-Pune route

The Central Railway (CR) had said in a press release that a number of express and passenger trains, especially between Mumbai and Pune, stand cancelled. Mumbai-Pune Pragati Express, Mumbai-Pune Sinhagad Express, Bhusaval-Mumbai Passenger, Pune-Panvel Passenger have been cancelled on Saturday and Sunday while Bhusaval-Pune Express has been diverted through Daund-Manmad.

12:27 (IST)29 Jun 2019
Heavy rain alert in Mumbai, Thane, west coast: IMD

India Meteorological Department (IMD) said that very active monsoon conditions have been prevailing over the west coast with deep westerlies. Mumbai, its adjoining areas and areas around west coast will receive a heavy, it said.

12:22 (IST)29 Jun 2019
Rain in Mumbai: Minimum temperature to hover around 24 degree Celsius

On Saturday, the minimum and maximum temperatures will hover around 24 degree Celsius and 31 degree Celsius, respectively. Mumbai was lashed by the first spell of heavy rains of this monsoon season. According to IMD, its most delayed arrival of the monsoon in Mumbai in 45 years.

The residents of Maximum City woke up to heavy rains on Saturday. The rains have brought respite to residents from a long dry spell. But a few hours of incessant showers left Mumbai struggling with the familiar monsoon woes of waterlogging, delayed trains, traffic jams and choked drains. The Western Express highway witnessed a heavy traffic jam following the first bout of rainfall during monsoon season on Friday.
