Mumbai rains LIVE: Santacruz records 36.6 mm rainfall in last three hours

Mumbai rains LIVE: A man rides a bicycle through a waterlogged street during heavy rains in Mumbai. (Reuters Photo)

Mumbai rain: Heavy rains continued to lash Mumbai and its adjoining areas for the second consecutive day on Saturday as the MeT department has predicted heavy rains for the next 72 hours. At least three persons have died while other five have been reported injured in rain-related incidents of wall collapse in Mumbai.

According to the IMD, latest satellite images show active monsoon conditions prevailing over the west coast with deep westerlies. The Colaba observatory has recorded 81.2 mm rainfall and the Santacruz weather station recorded 234.8 mm rainfall in the last 24 hours. In view of the heavy rainfall forecast by IMD, the Central Railway (CR) has cancelled some express or passenger trains, especially those between Mumbai and Pune.

Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) officials said that 39 incidents of short circuit, 104 incidents of uprooting of trees or falling of tree branches were reported from various parts of Mumbai.