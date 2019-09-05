Mumbai rains: Six-year-old dies after falling in open drain, body recovered after hours of search

People ride on a truck on a flooded road after a heavy rainfall in Mumbai. (REUTERS)

A six-year-old kid who fell in an open gutter in Mumbai’s Nala Sopara area has been found dead, news agency ANI report. The body of the kid was found yesterday evening from a nallah in a garden area of society. According to police, the kid was playing with his three-year-old sister near his residence in Santosh Bhuvan when he fell in an open drain on a waterlogged road.

A passer-by raised an alarm and informed the parents of the kid as soon as he learned about the incident. The local police and fire officials reached the spot and launched an operation to rescue the kid. The incident took place around 5 PM. However, after hours of search, they couldn’t locate the boy.

The boy’s body was later recovered from an open drain in the garden of Krishna Nagar society at around 10:30 PM.

The drains in Nala Sopara and other parts of Mumbai are overflowing after incessant rainfall in last 48 hours. The IMD has predicted heavy rainfall in the city on Thursday and Friday.

Earlier on Wednesday, three people lost their lives in different rain-related incidents in Mumbai. The deceased persons include two BMC on-duty officials. Besides, one person was washed away in flooded nullahs in Thane on Tuesday.

The two BMC officials who lost their lives have been identified as Vijayendra Sardar Bagdi (36) and Jagdish Parmar (54). They were employees of P/S Ward of the BMC. Both the employees were drowned. The incident took place at Siddharth Nagar in the evening. They were rushed to a hospital where they were declared dead. Bagdi and Parmar were put on duty when the tragic incident happened.

In another rain-related incident, a 24-year-old man fell in the Mithi river and drowned at the Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC) in western suburbs. The incident took place at Bharatnagar, which is adjacent to the Mithi river. The deceased was identified as Mohammed Shahrukh Rafique Shaikh. He fell in the river while walking with his two friends.

On Tuesday, Laxman Tapisar (62), resident of Naikpada in Bhiwandi tehsil of Thane, was washed away. He was walking home along a bund amid heavy rain when he slipped and fell into nullah around 2.30 PM on Tuesday. He is still missing.