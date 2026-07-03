Mumbai was battered by a relentless monsoon spell on Friday (July 3), with several parts of the city receiving more than 100 mm of rainfall in the 24 hours ending at around 8:00 am, forcing the India Meteorological Department (IMD) to raise its warning to an ‘Orange Alert’. The heavy showers caused widespread waterlogging, slowed traffic movement across major corridors and left the financial capital struggling to keep pace with the downpour.

The IMD forecast “heavy to very heavy” showers through the day, warning that the city would continue to face difficult weather conditions. The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) also said gusty winds of 50-60 kmph were likely in Mumbai, adding to concerns about falling trees, traffic disruptions and unsafe travel conditions in low-lying areas.

Heavy rainfall across Mumbai city and suburbs areas

According to the BMC, Mumbai recorded over 100 mm of rainfall in the 24-hour period ending at 8 am on Friday. The island city received an average of 126 mm, the eastern suburbs 110 mm and the western suburbs 114 mm. Among the worst-hit areas, Wadi Bunder recorded 150.2 mm, followed by Malabar Hill at 145.8 mm and Sandhurst Road at 140.8 mm. In the western suburbs, Malpa Dongari Municipal School in Andheri recorded 136.6 mm, while Powai saw 124 mm, the highest in the eastern suburbs.

The rain began intensifying around Thursday midnight and continued through the night, flooding several pockets of the city. Low-lying areas such as Dadar, Andheri, Goregaon and Parel saw waterlogging, though officials said the water had begun to recede by morning in some of these locations. The showers eased in the early hours but picked up again after 8 am in several parts of Mumbai, prolonging commuter hardship.

STORY | Several parts of Mumbai receive over 100 mm of rains in 24 hrs; brace for more showers, says IMD Several parts of Mumbai recorded over 100 mm of rainfall in the 24 hours ending at 8 am on Friday, even as the India Meteorological Department forecast “heavy to very heavy”… pic.twitter.com/tdlluWUHxX — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) July 3, 2026

Transport remains operational in Mumbai, but delays reported

Despite the heavy rain, suburban train services on the Central, Western and Harbour lines were operating normally in the morning, railway officials said. However, many commuters reported that local trains were running behind schedule, reflecting the strain on the city’s dense commuter network. BEST bus services, another vital transport lifeline for Mumbai, were also operating normally, with no major disruption reported at the time.

The situation on the roads remained more difficult. Waterlogging and traffic congestion affected movement in multiple areas, with the city’s transport arteries taking repeated hits from the weather. Civic teams were deployed in affected locations to clear drains and respond to road-blocking incidents, but delays were inevitable given the intensity of the rain and the volume of water already accumulated.

#WATCH | Maharashtra: Waterlogging witnessed in parts of Mumbai following heavy rainfall. (Visuals from the Bandra area) pic.twitter.com/8IsuykWFML — ANI (@ANI) July 3, 2026

High tide warnings raise concern

The BMC issued tide-related advisories alongside the rainfall updates, noting that Mumbai’s coastal geography could worsen the effects of the downpour. A high tide of 4.28 metres was expected at 2.18 pm on Friday, followed by another high tide of 3.68 metres at 2.09 am on Saturday. Low tides were forecast at 8.22 pm on Friday at 1.74 metres and 7.44 am on Saturday (July 4) at 1.05 metres.

These tide conditions matter because a high tide can slow the discharge of rainwater into the sea, increasing the risk of flooding in vulnerable and low-lying parts of the city. Combined with intense rainfall, the tide cycle can intensify waterlogging and delay drainage, making it harder for civic machinery to clear roads quickly.

🗓️ ०३ जुलै २०२६ ⛈️ ☔ मुंबई शहर व उपनगरात जोरदार ते अति जोरदार स्वरूपाचा पाऊस कोसळण्याची शक्यता आहे. तसेच, ताशी ५०-६० किलोमीटर वेगाने वारे वाहू शकतात. 🌊 भरती –

दुपारी २:१८ वाजता- ४.२८ मीटर ओहोटी –

रात्री ८:२२ वाजता- १.७४ मीटर 🌊 भरती

रात्री ०२:०९ वाजता-… — माझी Mumbai, आपली BMC (@mybmc) July 3, 2026

A massive tree, uprooted by fierce gales, crashed directly onto a school bus carrying students from Universal High School and Tilak Nagar School. Local residents and emergency services rushed to the scene and used specialised cutting equipment to rescue trapped children. Several occupants were stuck inside the vehicle before being freed by citizens and rescue teams working together in difficult conditions.

Road accidents and commuter chaos

Rain-related disruption also spread to major highways. A truck overturned near the Kharghar Toll Plaza on the Sion-Panvel Highway amid the heavy rainfall, triggering major congestion on the arterial route. Emergency teams and local authorities were deployed to clear the accident site and restore traffic flow after the vehicle blocked multiple lanes. The incident further slowed movement on one of the city’s key connectors, already under pressure from wet roads and poor visibility.

Elsewhere, Dadra East and Sion Gandhi Market were among the areas that experienced severe waterlogging, worsening commuter difficulties and affecting daily routines. For many residents, the combination of flooded streets, delayed transit and traffic bottlenecks turned ordinary travel into a lengthy ordeal.

With the IMD expecting sustained heavy downpours over the next 24 hours, civic authorities urged residents to avoid non-essential travel and remain alert to weather updates. Emergency teams continued clearing debris across the metropolis, working to keep roads passable and reduce the risks posed by fallen trees, flooded lanes and blocked drains.

Officials said the city’s transport systems remained functional for now, but the situation could worsen if the rain intensified again later in the day or if high tide conditions slowed drainage. For Mumbai, which regularly battles monsoon flooding, the latest spell is another reminder of how quickly a heavy burst of rain can affect daily life, public safety and transport in one of India’s most densely populated cities.

The city now faces a tense few hours as rain, tide cycles and saturated ground combine to keep pressure on civic infrastructure. With more showers forecast, Mumbai’s resilience is once again being tested by the monsoon in full force.