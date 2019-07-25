Mumbai rains Live: Heavy to very heavy rainfall expected in suburbs today

A boy wades through a waterlogged street after rainfall in Mumbai. (AP Photo)

A day after Mumbai its highest rainfall in a 24-hour period, the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted that the downpour would continue on Thursday. The weather agency has also said that Mumbai’s suburbs are likely to experience water logging and incessant rains.

The flood situation in Bihar and Assam also remains grim and the toll has mounted to 197. In Bihar, the floods have affected over 81 lakh people across 12 districts. Even though the water levels have begun to recede, the affected people are still taking shelter at the 42 relief camps set up by the government. 20 of the 33 districts are still submerged with nearly 39 lakh people affected.

Even the low-lying areas in north Bengal are likely to face a flood-like situation after a heavy downpour on Tuesday. The weather department has predicted heavy rains till Friday in Darjeeling, Kalimpong, Jalpaiguri, Coochbehar and Alipurduar.

National capital Delhi is also expected to receive heavy to very heavy rainfall on Thursday and Friday. Some parts of Delhi received scanty rainfall on Wednesday evening after a day of sultry weather.