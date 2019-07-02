Mumbai rains LIVE Updates: 12 killed after wall collapse; schools, colleges and offices to remain closed

Mumbai Rains, Weather Today Live News Updates: At least 12 people were killed and 13 others injured as a wall collapsed on the hutments in Pimpripada area of Mumbai. The city witnessed incessant rainfall overnight which disrupted train services.
Maharashtra minister Ashish Shelar confirmed that schools and colleges in Mumbai, Navi Mumbai and Thane areas would remain closed on Tuesday due to the heavy rains.
The IMD has predicted ‘heavy to extremely heavy’ rainfall in Mumbai over the next 48 hours. Several other areas in Konkan, Madhya Maharashtra, Marathwada and Vidarbha are also expected to receive heavy rains.
Mumbai has reported at least 4 cases of electrocution in the last few days.
At least 12 people were killed and 13 injured after a wall collapsed on hutments in Pimpripada area of Malad East due to heavy rainfall, news agency ANI reported. Many are still feared trapped under the debris. NDRF team is present at the spot and rescue operations underway.
As incessant rainfall continued overnight in Mumbai, authorities declared public holiday in Mumbai on Tuesday. A civic official told news agency PTI that the move was taken after the IMD forecast heavy rains for the next 48 hours.