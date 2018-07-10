Mumbai rains, weather news today LIVE updates: Local trains cancelled, school, colleges shut; check IMD’s latest forecast

Mumbai rains LIVE updates: Unabated heavy rains continue to lash Mumbai today throwing life out of gear and causing grave inconvenience to commuters. As per the latest weather forecast by the India Meteorological Department (IMD), heavy rainfall will continue till Thursday. In the last 24 hours, starting from 0830 hrs IST of Monday to 0830 hrs IST of Tuesday, 184.3 mm rainfall has been recorded. The heavy downpour has forced cancellation and delay in suburban services of the Western Railway, a senior railway official was quoted as saying by media reports. Streets have been flooded and railway tracks are water-logged. Dabbawalas in the financial capital of the country have decided not to work today. Mumbai Dabbawalas Association’s spokesperson Subhash Talekar cited the water-logging across the city behind their decision.
Due to very high water levels on rly tracks at Nallasopara, traffic has been suspended between Bhayander-Virar due to which following long distance trains have been cancelled/short terminated as on 10.7.18
Mumbai Central-Ahmedabad Shatabdi Express cancelled
"Passengers to please note that 12009 Mumbai Central- Ahmedabad Shatabdi Exp of 10.7.18 has been terminated at Nallasopara. Efforts are being made to pull the train to Vasai Road from where local services are available. Inconvenience is deeply regretted pleas," Western Railway twitted. "Kindly note that 12009 Shatabdi Express is cancelled for today ie 10.7.18. It will be reversed to Mumbai Central with stopage at Vasai Road and Borivali," Western Railway said in a tweet.
"Passengers of following trains kindly note. Inconvenience caused is regretted," Central Railway tweeted.
Train No. 14707 Bikaner– Bandra Terminus Ranakpur Express of 09.07.18 will be short terminated at Sanjan and will be reversed as Train No. 14708 from Sanjan at 17.25 hrs today i.e. 10.07.18.Mumbai bridge collapse: Indian Railways shuts movement on four bridges; to inspect 445 bridges
Train No. 12009 and 12010 of 10.07.18 has been cancelled due to water logging at Nallasopara
Water-logging at Kings Circle on Eastern Express Highway due to heavy rainfall
Arrangements are being made to provide food packets/snacks/water to passengers of several long distance trains that have been regulated at various stns at/beyond Virar due to very heavy water level on tracks at Nallasopara
"We did not collect the tiffins today, because of the water logging across the city. Our people find hard to wade through their cycle in knee deep water," Mumbai Dabbawalas Association's spokesperson Subhash Talekar said.
"Due to heavy rains, water level has gone up in tracks especially between Virar- Nala Sopara, trains between Vasai road towards Virar suspended for now.However, suburban services are running normally with 5- 10-min delay b/w Churchgate to Vasai road," said CPRO Western Railways
India Meteorological Department (IMD) in its weather bulletin said it will be generally cloudy sky with heavy rain in Mumbai. Maximum temperature will hover around 26 degree celsius and minimum will be 22 degree celsius. Relative humidity has been recorded at 95%.
"Disaster Management has reported that there is no situation of water logging in Mumbai. Concerned authorities are keeping a track of the situation.There's nothing to worry as disaster management is ready to face any situation," Maharashtra Minister Vinod Tawde said.
Snacks, Tea and Biscuits arranged at Saphale for passengers of 12962 Avantika express in association with local NGOs, as per the Western Railway
Yesterday, Mumbai witnessed 78.6 mm of rain, and suburbs got 68.1 mm till evening. So far, in the past 20 days, the city has received 54 percent of its average annual total rainfall, said the Brihan Mumbai Municipal Corporation. More rains are forecast over the next two days. Meanwhile, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted heavy to very heavy rain till Thursday. Amid torrential rain, the Tulsi lake, which supplies water to the people of the city, started overflowing yesterday.