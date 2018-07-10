Mumbai rains, weather news today LIVE updates: Local trains cancelled, school, colleges shut; check IMD’s latest forecast

Mumbai rains LIVE updates: Unabated heavy rains continue to lash Mumbai today throwing life out of gear and causing grave inconvenience to commuters. As per the latest weather forecast by the India Meteorological Department (IMD), heavy rainfall will continue till Thursday. In the last 24 hours, starting from 0830 hrs IST of Monday to 0830 hrs IST of Tuesday, 184.3 mm rainfall has been recorded. The heavy downpour has forced cancellation and delay in suburban services of the Western Railway, a senior railway official was quoted as saying by media reports. Streets have been flooded and railway tracks are water-logged. Dabbawalas in the financial capital of the country have decided not to work today. Mumbai Dabbawalas Association’s spokesperson Subhash Talekar cited the water-logging across the city behind their decision.