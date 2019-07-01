Mumbai rains live updates: Heavy downpour to continue for next two hours

Mumbai rains: Streets in Chembur flooded, following heavy rainfall in the state.

Mumbai continued to receive heavy downpour on Monday, affecting the traffic and trains in the city. Reports said that the city recorded over 100 mm of rainfall between 4 to 5am on Monday.

The India Meteorological Department has predicted intense spells of rainfall in Mumbai, Thane, Raigad and Palghar over the next two hours.

According to the IMD, latest satellite images show active monsoon conditions prevailing over the west coast with deep westerlies. The MeT had on Saturday predicted heavy rainfall for the next 72 hours. In view of the heavy rainfall forecast by IMD, the Central Railway (CR) has cancelled some express or passenger trains, especially those between Mumbai and Pune.