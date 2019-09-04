Mumbai rains today Live: Heavy rains lash city, several areas waterlogged; schools shut

  1. Home
By:
Updated:Sep 04, 2019 11:24:57 am

Rains in Mumbai Today, Mumbai Weather Forecast Live: Several areas in Mumbai have been waterlogged after hours of incessant rainfall in the city and adjoining areas since last night. According to reports, waterlogging occurred in the areas near King Circle railway station, Sion and Gandhi market. The heavy rains have disrupted normal life in the city. The BMC has issued an alert, asking people not to remain indoor. The BMC also ordered the schools to remain closed on Wednesday in the wake of bad weather and IMD’s prediction of heavy rainfall. The civic body has asked principals of schools where students are already in, to take precautions and ensure that they are sent back home carefully and safely. According to IMD’s alert, heavy rainfall is likely to lash the city and other adjoining districts for the next two days. The weather forecasting agency has predicted that the maximum and minimum temperatures are most likely to remain around 29 degree Celcius and 24 degree Celcius, respectively.

Live Blog

Mumbai Rains Live: Mumbai Weather Forecast Live Updates

Highlights

    11:24 (IST)04 Sep 2019
    Mumbai rains: IMD issues orange alert

    The IMD has issued an ‘orange alert’ with a forecast of enhancement in rainfall till September 6 in Mumbai, Thane, Palghar and interiors of Maharashtra.

    11:09 (IST)04 Sep 2019
    Mumbai weather forecast

    The IMD has forecast heavy to very heavy spells in and around Mumbai for the next two days. It said that the maximum and minimum temperatures are most likely to remain around 29 degree Celcius and 24 degree Celcius, respectively.

    11:07 (IST)04 Sep 2019
    Waterlogging in Mumbai

    Several areas have been waterlogged in Mumbai following heavy rainfall since last night. The area where waterlogging occurred are near King Circle railway station, Sion and Gandhi market.

    Mumbai is witnessing another spell of rains. Overnight heavy spells of rain inundated several areas in the city. The areas that have been waterlogged include King Circle, Sion and Gandhi market. The rains have virtually halted all traffic movement, leading to huge traffic snarls across the city.
