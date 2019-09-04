Mumbai rains today Live: Heavy rains lash city, several areas waterlogged; schools shut

Several areas have been waterlogged in Mumbai after hours of rainfall.

Rains in Mumbai Today, Mumbai Weather Forecast Live: Several areas in Mumbai have been waterlogged after hours of incessant rainfall in the city and adjoining areas since last night. According to reports, waterlogging occurred in the areas near King Circle railway station, Sion and Gandhi market. The heavy rains have disrupted normal life in the city. The BMC has issued an alert, asking people not to remain indoor. The BMC also ordered the schools to remain closed on Wednesday in the wake of bad weather and IMD’s prediction of heavy rainfall. The civic body has asked principals of schools where students are already in, to take precautions and ensure that they are sent back home carefully and safely. According to IMD’s alert, heavy rainfall is likely to lash the city and other adjoining districts for the next two days. The weather forecasting agency has predicted that the maximum and minimum temperatures are most likely to remain around 29 degree Celcius and 24 degree Celcius, respectively.

