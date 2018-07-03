Mumbai Rains Live Updates: Portion of FOB collapses at Andheri station, train services hit

Mumbai Rains LIVE Updates: Incessant rains in Mumbai have badly hit normal life for the last few days. This morning, rains continued to lash many parts of the city thus disrupting local train services and road traffic. Reports of water logging in several low-lying areas have also been reported. A portion of an overbridge connecting Andheri East and Andheri West collapsed this morning, hitting the services of Harbour line, officials said. No casualties have been reported in the incident so far. Late last night, heavy rains were reported in in Thane, Malad, Lower Parel and several other areas. Meanwhile, the IMD has predicted heavy to heavy rainfall in the city and many parts of the state in the next 48 hours.