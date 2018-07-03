Mumbai Rains Live Updates: Portion of FOB collapses at Andheri station, train services hit

Mumbai Rains LIVE Updates: Incessant rains in Mumbai have badly hit normal life for the last few days. This morning, rains continued to lash many parts of the city thus disrupting local train services and road traffic. Reports of water logging in several low-lying areas have also been reported. A portion of an overbridge connecting Andheri East and Andheri West collapsed this morning, hitting the services of Harbour line, officials said. No casualties have been reported in the incident so far. Late last night, heavy rains were reported in in Thane, Malad, Lower Parel and several other areas. Meanwhile, the IMD has predicted heavy to heavy rainfall in the city and many parts of the state in the next 48 hours.
Five injured sent to hospital. Don't think anyone is trapped under debris. Railway adminstration, RPF, GRP, City Police are present and clearance of debris underway. Railway will probably starting functioning in next four hours: R Kudvalkar, Railway Protection Force on Andheri bridge collapse.
Dabbawalas in the city have suspended all their tiffin box deliveries on Tuesday on the WR routes. However, their services will continue on other routes.
There were no immediate reports of any casualties as search operations were launched by the Fire Brigade and other rescue agencies. Work was on to remove the debris from the WR tracks which blocked services in both directions, hitting hard the Mumbai commuters bound for their offices.
An official said that heavy overnight rains and waterlogging in many areas is suspected to be the cause of the crash of the structure, known as the Gokhale Bridge, on SV Road.
A portion of a foot overbridge crashed on the Western Railway tracks, hitting the suburban train services. Railways said that the sub-urban train services on Western line was stopped after portion of a footover bridge collapsed.