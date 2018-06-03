Mumbai rains LIVE: Heavy shower predicted Sunday afternoon; 3 killed due to electrocution

Mumbai rains LIVE: ‘Maximum city’ Mumbai finally had a big relief on Saturday as pre-monsoon showers hit the city, bringing respite to the Mumbaikars. Heavy rains along with strong winds lashed several parts of Mumbai and neighbouring areas on Saturday.

Mumbai rains LIVE: ‘Maximum city’ Mumbai finally had a big relief on Saturday as pre-monsoon showers hit the city, bringing respite to the Mumbaikars. Heavy rains along with strong winds lashed several parts of Mumbai and neighbouring areas on Saturday. The Indian Meteorological Department has predicted monsoon will reach Mumbai by June 10. The first showers of the monsoon did lower down the rising temperature, but it also caused water-logging and traffic jams in some parts of the city. Meanwhile, in a tragic incident, three people, including two children, died due to electrocution after the heavy showers.

Skymet Weather has predicted that Mumbai will continue to face on and off rains. The intensity will increase after 6-7 June. As per reports, heavy showers are expected today in the afternoon in Mumbai. The rains are predicted from heavy to very heavy on June 8th and 9th. Thunderstorm and strong winds also accompanied rainfall in many areas of Thane, Palghar, Raigad and Ratnagiri after dense clouds formed since late afternoon.