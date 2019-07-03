Mumbai rains: Death toll in Malad wall collapse rises to 22

Published: July 3, 2019 8:21:12 AM

The incident happened around 2 am when a compound wall in Pimpripada in Malad east area collapsed and people living in shanties adjacent to the wall got trapped under the debris.

The death toll in the wall collapse incident in suburban Malad here rose to 22 Tuesday evening, a senior civic official said. One more injured person succumbed late evening, the official said.

The incident happened around 2 am when a compound wall in Pimpripada in Malad east area collapsed and people living in shanties adjacent to the wall got trapped under the debris. Over 75 injured were admitted to civic-run hospitals and 15 of them were discharged after primary treatment, a senior civic official said.

